Here are the headlines for the Weekend edition

- City in talks with hospital employees
- Filing to open for A-B School Board seats
- Jail fight leads to assault charge
- Early diagnosis crucial for Challis
- SPECIAL SALUTE TO BREAST CANCER SURVIVORS
- CBA volleyball falls to Rejoice Christian during state tournament
- SWOSU volleyball bounces back with home sweep
- SWOSU soccer tames Tigers
- Burns Flat defeats Thomas, stays unbeaten
- Obituary for Richard “Rick” Kobernus
- Notice of Services for Paris Michelle Henry
- State, local, national news, sports and more
