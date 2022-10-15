Here are the headlines for the Weekend edition

Here's your preview of Saturday's CDN

- City in talks with hospital employees

- Filing to open for A-B School Board seats

- Jail fight leads to assault charge

- Early diagnosis crucial for Challis

- SPECIAL SALUTE TO BREAST CANCER SURVIVORS

- CBA volleyball falls to Rejoice Christian during state tournament

- SWOSU volleyball bounces back with home sweep

- SWOSU soccer tames Tigers

- Burns Flat defeats Thomas, stays unbeaten

- Obituary for Richard “Rick” Kobernus

- Notice of Services for Paris Michelle Henry

- State, local, national news, sports and more

