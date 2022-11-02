Here are the headlines for the Wednesday issue

Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN
- Fight leads to domestic assault charge
- Great Plains Kubota opens in Clinton
- CPS school board seat election set
- Reds could finish second in district
- Heerwald wins 10th football picks contest
- Obituary for Melba Maurine Forrester
- Kiwanis Costume Parade Winners
- INSERTS: Homeland, AETNA, Better Homes
- State, local, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app