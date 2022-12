Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- Assistant coach tenders his resignation

- Farm equipment company chooses Clinton

- Library sets up winter event series

- Lady Reds to open season Friday at home

- Notice of death and services for Dan Ross Turner

- INSERTS: Atwoods, Homeland, Elk Supply, S&D Drug

- State, local, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app