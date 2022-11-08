Here are the headlines for the Tuesday paper

Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN

- 2022 Fooball Playoffs Inside

- Windshield shattered in assault

- Christmas Connection seeking donations for holidays

- County continues storage discussion

- Reds win big on senior night

- Clinton softball players earn end of season awards

- Corn Bible football sees its season come to an end

- Arapaho-Butler basketball beats Blair twice

- State, Local, National news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app