Here are the headlines for the Tuesday paper

Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN
- 2022 Fooball Playoffs Inside
- Windshield shattered in assault
- Christmas Connection seeking donations for holidays
- County continues storage discussion
- Reds win big on senior night
- Clinton softball players earn end of season awards
- Corn Bible football sees its season come to an end
- Arapaho-Butler basketball beats Blair twice
- State, Local, National news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app