Here are the headlines for the Tuesday edition

Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN
- Airport sees last of storm repairs end
- Two die in weekend accidents
- County to receive two used trucks
- Red Tornado Boy and Girl selected for Nov.
- 3 file in BOE elections
- Clinton drops Dome opener to Woodward
- ‘Dribbling for Diane’ highlights CBA’s hoops outing
- Full obituary for Terry Osborn
- Notice of death and services for Patricia Hatfield, Patricia Stith
- State, local, national news, sports and more
