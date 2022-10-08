Here are the headlines for the Saturday edition

Saturday, October 8, 2022
Here's your preview of the Weekend CDN
- CPS gets first round of project bids
- Friends on Frisco wraps up series
- Cordell man facing child porn charges
- Veterans Center celebrates state’s ranking for veterans
- Pedestrian hit by car along Gary
- Lady Reds softball competes at regionals, but wants more
- Coach Seiter says ‘CHS volleyball is changing the culture’
- A-B falls to Ripley during Class A State Tournament
- CBA volleyball advances to state
- Obituary for Norma Joan Smith, Carl Shepherd
- State, local, national news, sports and more
