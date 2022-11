Here's your preview of Friday's CDN

- Carrus Health excited about local hospital

- Noon Lions celebrate 75 years

- CPS seeks gifted and talented referrals

- Villanueva recovers from last year’s torn ACL

- Obituary for Odus Eugene Stark

- State, local, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app