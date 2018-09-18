Banners in Dome must be moved

A routine annual inspection of the fire suppression system at the Tornado Dome uncovered code violations that, if not addressed immediately, would allow the state fire marshal to close down the facility.

Currently, banners received over the years for each of Clinton High School’s state athletic championships — approximately 40 of them, according to Clinton Schools Maintenance Director Mark Goucher — hang from pipes that are part of the fire sprinkler system. When an unnamed inspector noticed what he believed to be a code violation, he brought it to the attention of the state fire marshal whom he called to have his suspicions confirmed, said Clinton School Superintendent Kevin Hime.

“I wasn’t there but apparently some of the banners are blocking the sprinkler system,” Hime said. “Now that the state fire marshal is aware of it, they could walk in anytime and say, ‘We know you were aware of this and you didn’t take care of it so we’re going to shut you down.’

“Goucher even called the state and told them they’ve been there forever but they told him there are no exceptions, you’ve got to get them off. When they say that, you don’t have much choice.”

Maintenance crews were in the Tornado Dome Monday morning to begin taking down the banners, Goucher said.

“Getting the banners down will take a couple of days. Since we’re having to do that we decided we may as well start work on some other renovation work we had planned. We’ll be putting in some handicapped ramps and rails and re-doing the gym floors.

“And since we’ll already have the floors covered we thought we might as well get the scoreboard down too, since the new one is supposed to be here by Nov. 1.”

The banners will be moved to the south bleacher area and hung on guidewires that will be strung up specifically for the purpose.

“If the state fire marshal showed up he could shut us down for however long he wanted to, but once we get them down we’ll be okay,” Goucher said.

“I know it’s messing up the last little bit of volleyball season but sometimes you just can’t help things that happen. Fortunately we’ve got another gym where they can play.”

Until the renovation work in the Tornado Dome is completed, home volleyball games will be held in the practice gym.

