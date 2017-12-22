Water rate hike off: pool slide may go

Virtually all Clinton heads of household got what has become an annual Christmas present Tuesday night when an increase in water rates approved in 2014 was delayed for a third straight year.

Three years ago, as the city was trying to raise money for its big water expansion program, large rate increases totaling about 90 percent were scheduled for January of 2015 and January of 2016. The 2015 hike was implemented as scheduled, but the one for 2016 wasn’t needed when the time came so it was deferred to January of 2017. It wasn’t needed then either, so it was delayed again to January of 2018.

It’s still not needed, so it was deferred a third time at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting to January of 2019. Bobby Stewart made the motion to defer, Don Rodolph seconded, and Mayor David Berrong joined them in the 3-0 vote. Councilman Jason Hulin was not present and Chuy Rosales arrived late, so neither of them voted on that issue.

City Treasurer Debra Blanchard explained that because the full increase was approved in 2014 and the second half is still on the books, it must be deferred each year if it’s not implemented.

But while it seemed good to delay the water rate hike, the news was not so good on another matter dealing with water – the city swimming pool.

Morgan Bonnarens, the city’s recreation director, said the water slide at the pool is in need of major repairs or replacement. Suggestions from her and council members ranged from replacing the whole slide apparatus with a new one to getting rid of the slide completely. That latter suggestion came from Councilman Stewart who thought the possible cost of up to $100,000 was something the city could not afford after this budget-crunching year, and Rodolph seemed sympathetic to the idea.

Mayor Berrong, however, wanted more precise cost estimates before making a decision, so they will be obtained. Rodolph made a motion to seek “quotes,” Stewart seconded, and the vote was 4-0.

In a commentary distributed to councilmen prior to the meeting, Ms. Bonnarens said the whole slide structure was installed in 1989 and the slide itself has been resurfaced multiple times since then. The slide tower has been patched up and repainted, she said.

Bonnarens said she’s obtained three quotes ranging from $24,000 to $35,000 for restoring the slide, both inside and out. In her written commentary, she asked for permission to take the best of the three quotes.

On the slide tower, she said she’s received one quote from a construction company in this area, and it was $60,000 to $80,000, not including demolition of the old tower and installation of the new one.

Her report said someone came and looked at the slide and tower a couple of years ago and reported that the metal was starting to rust and the whole thing needed to be replaced. Tuesday, she recommended going ahead and accepting an estimate of $24,850 for the slide restoration while seeking bids on rebuilding the tower.

“The tower is not in very good condition,” she had written in her commentary. “The rust is visible and there is concern for instability in the structure.”

Tuesday she elaborated, stating that the contractor who looked at the tower and supports two years ago said the metal was pretty thin. “I don’t feel safe having people on that tower,” she said.

Mayor Berrong wanted more specific cost figures for everything. He asked what the contractor had said two years ago.

“We don’t have records for that,” answered Bonnarens.

Stewart said there are inspectors who should be able to give the council some help.

“If we go for bids, we need to be absolutely sure,” said Berrong. “We might defer until we determine the actual cost of rebuilding the whole thing.”

“Why don’t we tear it down?” asked Stewart. “Let’s just provide a swimming pool.”

He said the $24,000 or so for redoing the slide and the $60,000 to $80,000 could put the total cost at or near $100,000. Also, he said taking it out could eliminate the salaries of two lifeguards, since one is needed at the top of the slide and one at the bottom.

Stewart said he’d looked at the slide, and he commented on the exposed metal. “I thought I needed a tetanus shot just driving by,” he said.

Speaking of Stewart’s suggestion to get rid of everything, Berrong stated, “My feeling is while that might be the ultimate direction we go, we need to have a sense of the cost.”

He also wondered what the cost was when the pool was built and the slide installed.

Ms. Blanchard, the city treasurer, said she and Bonnarens had dug through the records and learned that the slide was acquired in 1989 and cost $60,000 or $70,000 then. She said they couldn’t find the report from the fabricator who looked at it two years ago, as it evidently had been given to the previous recreation director.

Berrong insisted on more precise estimates.

“What they are talking about has been done numerous times over the years,” replied Blanchard.

“I don’t think we can justify spending $100,000 to build a slide,” said Rodolph, joining the conversation. Bonnarens again mentioned $70,000 but Blanchard said that was just the tower.

“Nobody has quit swimming,” said Berrong.

“I just hate us being out $70,000 plus the cost of one lifeguard,” insisted Stewart. “We make absolutely no money on this swimming pool.”

Berrong repeated that he wanted to know the actual cost of replacing the slide and tower. “I would like to know without guessing,” he said.

Looking at estimates from the contractors Bonnarens had contacted previously, Stewart said, “One only gives a one-year warranty. One has a five-year warranty and two years on the gel coat.

“We know what it would take to do the innards of the slide ($24,850),” said Berrong. “We don’t know the tower.”

He added that since this is wintertime when the pool is not in use, it would be a good time to re-do it if that’s what the council wants.

Rodolph thought it would be fine to get a quote but added, “I’m leaning toward Bobby.”

Berrong was adamant that he wanted to see more definitive figures before making a final decision.

“What we’re talking is a cost estimate by somebody that’s knowledgeable,” said Blanchard.

“I don’t think it hurts to have all the information,” said Rosales, who had arrived by then. He also asked if there was any way to tell if the slide had increased attendance at the pool.

When Bonnarens indicated there wasn’t, Rosales asked if there were any options for other attractions that would increase attendance.

Rodolph had heard enough. “I make a motion we get quotes,” he said, and the vote to do so was unanimous by the four councilmen present.