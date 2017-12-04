Two alleged motel robbers in custody Weatherford stabbing suspects held

Two people – a man and a woman – have been charged with the armed robbery of the Econolodge Motel here on April 3.

The suspects are Brandon Lamborn, 37, of Clinton, and Laura Wiscombe, 47, of Burns Flat. Ms. Wiscombe allegedly held a gun on clerk Brenda Morales while Lamborn waited in the getaway vehicle.

Meanwhile, in a Weatherford case, four individuals – two men and two women – have been charged with felonies from a Feb. 18 knife fight in which three people were injured. However, none apparently was hurt seriously enough to be hospitalized.

Those suspects are Carey Dudgeon, 65; Jimmy Dudgeon, 38; Leslie Doshier, 37; and Chara Lewis, 40. The Dudgeons have Bessie addresses; Ms. Doshier a Weatherford address; and Ms. Lewis a Hydro address.

The Dudgeons are accused of stabbing Michael Price, who apparently lived sporadically with Ms. Doshier over a 10-year period and was living with her at the time of the knife fight; and Ms. Lewis is accused of handing Jimmy Dudgeon a bottle of Worcestershire sauce which he broke over Price’s head.

Price also allegedly got in some slices of his own, cutting both Dudgeons. However, he was not charged.

An affidavit written by Clinton Police Detective Sgt. Ray Hammans gives details of the robbery here. It says Wiscombe admitted committing the robbery with a BB gun pistol that Lamborn had provided her. She also said the robbery was his idea.

A separate affidavit, also written by Hammans, says Lamborn admitted eating breakfast at the motel that morning but refused to answer any further questions. However, it says that a search of his cell phone found a text message with a time of 8:01 a.m. on April 3 sent to a “Lacy” that allegedly says, “We just did it . . . I can’t believe it worked.” A minute or so later another message allegedly tells the same girl he needs her to be his Bonnie “so we can Bonny ’n Clyde some (expletive).” It adds, “What a (expletive) thrill!”

Hammans says another message to a “Laura” asks her if she wants to go rob somebody. The officer said he checked the recipient’s telephone number and determined that it belonged to Laura Charbano from Burns Flat. The affidavit indicates Laura Charbano is also known as Laura Wiscombe.

The affidavit quotes two other witnesses who said they gave Lamborn a ride the day after the robbery. They said he began reading a newspaper story about the robbery (apparently in the Clinton Daily News) and then told them he was with the female suspect at the time of the robbery.

They said he also told them he had thrown out a phone on Eighth Street. Besides taking $385.40 from the cash register that morning, the robber had grabbed four phones. One belonging to the clerk was recovered on Eighth Street.

Speaking to the two females who were giving him a ride, Lamborn also allegedly identified the suspect he said he had been with the morning of the robbery as “Laura.”

In an interview with Hammans four days after the robbery, Ms. Wiscombe allegedly admitted eating breakfast with Lamborn the day of the robbery. She said he supplied her with a BB gun pistol and she then went back into the motel wearing a green hoody and robbed the clerk of the money in the drawer. Hammans said she told him she then got in the vehicle with Lamborn and he drove away, throwing out the cell phones she had stolen, at random spots around the area of S. Eighth Street one at a time.

Lamborn was arrested April 5 and is being held on $50,000 bond. Custer County officials learned that Wiscombe was in jail in Washita County and have placed a hold on her. Her bond also has been set at $50,000.

