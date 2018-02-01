TOP TEN STORIES OF 2017

1. Detective Mike Murley wounded in shootout with drug suspect

2. Alleged road rage killer Jeremy Hardy's murder trial draws nigh with many unique twists.

3. John Higbee named new CHS head coach after Clinton misses state football playoffs for first time in 28 years; coach Reade Box resigns.

4. Fifteen houses are built in new Redland Addition in south Clinton.

5. Blaize Teague, 14, is charged with murdering a former friend's mother at Cordell.

6. Sales tax plummets; City layoffs and unfilled job vacancies total 17. Tax receipts improved some by year's end.

7. Construction starts on $14.6-million in-town water treatment plant.

8. CHS girls win school's first state soccer championship.

9. AllianceHealth Clinton announces they will no longer do chemotherapy here.

10. Murder charges filed after car fleeing police slides on ice and hits tree, killing passenger.