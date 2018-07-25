Toby Anders resigns from school board

Monday’s regular monthly meeting of the Clinton School Board began with a letter of resignation read out loud by Toby Anders, thanking both his fellow board members and the school administration for their support and leadership during his time on the board.

Anders recently moved “into town” from the rural region south of Clinton he had been representing more than five years. His new home places his official residency two and one-half blocks outside that area, disqualifying him to serve on the seat.

Similar to changes voters made in the City Charter in April, regarding who may serve on the city council or as mayor, anyone elected to the school board must continue to live within the area they were elected to represent in order to remain in the office.

According to Oklahoma Statute 13A-110, following Anders’ resignation the four remaining board members have 60 calendar days in which to appoint a replacement to fill the vacant seat. That person will serve until the next regular school board election in February.

The candidacy filing period for the next school board election is expected to be sometime in December.

The remainder of Monday’s board meeting was focused on regular business, which at this time of year includes reports on the preparations being made for the upcoming school year starting Aug. 9.

Enrollment for Clinton Public Schools will be conducted July 30 and 31 with the elementary enrollment taking place at Southwest Elementary School.

All Clinton administrators are in meetings this week preparing for the new academic year, but Paula Harp, in her first appearance before the board as Clinton High School’s new principal, was the only principal able to attend the meeting.