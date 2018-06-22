Three police officers hired; one spot left

Those hefty pay raises extended Clinton police officers one month ago are paying good dividends for the department, Chief David Crabtree said Thursday.

As a result of the raises, which lifted starting salaries for patrol officers by $5,100 a year, the chief has already been able to hire three new men with another needing only to pass his physical to make it four.

Better yet, Crabtree said they’re all quality candidates who will be able to start work immediately without taking time to attend a four-month Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training Academy at Ada.

One of the new officers, Peter Porcher, is coming from the Mangum Police Department. He joined the force June 11 and has been riding with one of Clinton’s veteran officers.

“We’re hoping in two months he’ll be on his own,” said Crabtree. “He has to learn the geography of the community and our paperwork procedures – how we do law enforcement work here.”

Two of the others, Ben Radke and Greg Perez, were classmates at Southwestern Oklahoma State University where they recently received their bachelor degrees in law enforcement. Their CLEET certifications were part of their SWOSU work.

Radke and Perez will be starting work here Monday, also riding initially with veteran officers.

“We interviewed another of their classmates today,”

Crabtree said Thursday. “He’s going through the hiring process, and if everything works out, he’ll be starting July 23. He’s the one who has to pass his physical. His name is Michael O’Kelley. That will leave us one more position to fill.”

Smiling broadly, Crabtree said the pay raises which lifted starting salaries to $37,440 annually were instrumental in the new men applying for jobs here.

“The pay raises the council approved have proven to be beneficial in recruiting new employees,” said the chief. “They were exactly what we needed to be able to compete.”

Officers already on the payroll also got good raises. Asked if that helped boost morale, Crabtree replied, “Everyone’s happy. It should help with the recruitment of police officers and dispatchers.”

Clinton is currently authorized 15 policemen. The force was down to 10 when the three new ones came on board. Crabtree said after O’Kelley starts, there will be only one vacancy to fill.







