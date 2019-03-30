TFC will try third time for school bond

For the third time in just over a year, residents of the Thomas-Fay-Custer School District will be going to the polls Tuesday to vote on a major bond issue.

This time, though, the amount of bonds to be issued if the measure gets the needed votes has been trimmed considerably, to just over $21 million. In March of 2018 it was $23,760,000, and in August of 2018 it was $25,280,000. This time it’s $21,010,000.

In both the previous votes, the bond issue was approved by a majority of those voting but not by enough to get the 60 percent “super majority” required for bond issues to be levied.

The last time, on Aug. 28, 2018, it was approved in Custer County by 57.6 percent of those voting. Six months earlier, on March 6, 2018, it had been approved in Custer County by 58.3 percent of those casting ballots.

Of course the TFC district is a “unified” one, stretching across county lines in two directions, reaching into both Dewey County on the north and Blaine County on the east. By far the most voters are in Custer County, though, where the towns of Thomas and Custer City are located. Those voting in Thomas itself – where the school is – gave it nearly 66 percent approval last time.

In an effort to get the total on up to the 60 percent that’s needed districtwide, school officials and other supporters have cut nearly $4.3 million (right at 17 percent) off the amount of bonds they’re requesting be issued.

Among items still in the bond issue would be improvements for the lower elementary grades, the auditorium, the agricultural education building (including a new roof), and bathrooms. Of course there are many other improvements as well.

Wording on the ballot mentions “constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings; acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment; and acquiring and improving school sites.”

Thomas has a proud athletic history, and this bond issue would include a rebuild of the running track and pits where field events are held during track meets. However, as the Thomas Tribune pointed out in an article this week, it would not include a new track location separate from the football stadium, as the previous bond issues that failed to get the super majority did.

“The current proposal will include a total rebuild of the track in its current location . . . to save costs,” said a story in the Tribune.

Thomas resident Matt Jackson is chairing a citizens’ committee that’s supporting the bond issue. He has invited anyone with questions to contact him or any other member of the committee that has been identified previously by the Tribune. Jackson may be reached at the Bank of the West during business hours or by phone at (580) 515-4456.

The TFC school bond isn’t the only thing in the county being voted on Tuesday. Also on the ballot for locations where they’re applicable are the following:

Custer City Board of Trustees (vote for three): Fred Adams, Connor Bach, Bryan Reed, Wesley Sehi, Terri Powers, Kay Fischer, Gary Kluckner.

Butler Town Clerk (vote for one): Kayla Outhouse, Kailar Haggard.

Hammon Board of Education (vote for one): Nathan Torrance, Amanda J. Williams.

Town of Hammon Board of Trustees (vote for two): Ruby L. Standingwater, Jamie Mundt, Jerry E. Brewster, Rick Perkins.



