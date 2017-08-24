Teen suspect’s lawyers ask for O.R. bond, Trial as juvenile also sought Thu, 08/24/2017 - 4:00am Gerald Green A hearing to consider defense motions to have 14-year-old murder suspect Blaize Teague tried as a juvenile and released from ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Clinton Daily News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Thank you! Read more about Teen suspect’s lawyers ask for O.R. bond, Trial as juvenile also sought