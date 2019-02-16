Summer Playground, city, schools partner

In a focused effort to provide the best summer program possible for Clinton’s children, Summer Playground, Clinton Public Schools and the City of Clinton have decided to join together in order to form a single all-day summer program for students here.

“We’re combining everything,” said Summer Playground (SPG) director Debbie Carlisle. “We’re combining our staff, our resources and our buildings, and we’re going to have fun learning activities for kids all day.

“We still have to work out some of the details, but the kids will be safe and they’re going to be learning in a fun way.”

The program will run from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday during the summer. Although it hasn’t been given a formal name yet, Carlisle is calling the new program “Summer Playground 2.0.”

Now in its 70th year, SPG provides low-cost half-day summer activities for Clinton students in first through sixth grades, and is held mornings at McLain Rogers Park. In the afternoon, the City of Clinton provides its own low-cost summer program at the Armory, adjacent to the park.

The two programs, along with the summer school program run by Clinton Public Schools, will now become an all-day program that will provide both fun and learning for all students.

Several organizations have shown interest in helping, Carlisle said, including Clinton Public Library and Multi-County Youth and Family Services.

“We’ve had lots of people who have already said, ‘Hey, we want to be a part of this,’” she said. “You know when they used to say, ‘It takes a village (to raise a child)’? Well, that’s what we’re doing here. We’re going to combine everything we can in our village for the best interests of our kids.”

The cost for the new program hasn’t been decided on yet, but Carlisle said the goal will still be to keep it as low as possible. Parents will also have the option of sending their children for only a half-day if they choose.

All the SPG activities kids are used to will still be offered, but when it becomes an all-day program some of those activities will be moved to the afternoon.

“Everyone will get to swim every day, we know that much,” said Carlisle. “We’re going to get kids in as many different activities as we can, but every child who goes will have some form of reading and math in the morning and they’ll have science activities and sports in the afternoons.

“The library and Multi-County are also going to come in the afternoon. And we’ll still be going to visit the nursing homes, and one day a week we’ll have field trips. We’re going to keep them just as busy in the afternoon as they are in the morning.”

City Manager Mark Skiles, who has been part of the planning process, said he’s impressed by the enthusiasm of all the parties involved.

“There’s a synergy in cooperation,” he said. “The youth served by these programs will be even better served if there’s a more focused approach rather than the fragmented approach we have now.

“The Summer Playground that’s been in Clinton for many, many years isn’t going to be replaced or done away with. It’s going to be enhanced.”

Carlisle said the details are still being worked out and they’ll know more by spring break.

“It’s going to work, we just have to work out details,” she said. “The kids are going to be safe, they’re going to be learning in a fun way during the summer, and we’re going to have fun learning activities for them all day.

“I’m excited. I think it’s going to be a super cool program and it’ll probably be the only one like it in Oklahoma.”

