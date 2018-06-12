Standoff across from school

An individual believed to be armed and threatening not to be taken alive barricaded himself in a house across the street from Southwest Elementary School late Wednesday morning.

A local resident, he was taken into custody at 2:48 p.m. with no one hurt. He was identified as Ivan Troncoso.

A check of Clinton Daily News public records showed that he was arrested in 2015, when he was 53 years old, on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school. The school was Southwest Elementary School.

A Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said he also was arrested in 2017.

Southwest was placed on lockdown about 11:25 a.m. Wednesday. At approximately 1 p.m. buses began arriving on the west side of the school to pick up students, faculty and staff to take them to the Tornado Dome. Parents were notified by telephone and news alerts that they could pick up their children there.

The man was thought to be barricaded in a smaller dwelling behind a house at 625 S. 19th St., which is directly across the street east of the school.

Clinton police, Custer County sheriff’s officers and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene. The Clinton Fire Department was helping block traffic around the site.

About 1:40 p.m. an OHP tactical response team arrived in a large armored vehicle. Members of the team appeared to be clad in combat fatigues.

Sheriff Kenneth Tidwell, who was helping isolate the area where the man was located, said authorities had a warrant for his arrest for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He said his people had handled him previously at the Custer County Jail. Three handguns were allegedly found in his possession at the time of the 2015 arrest.

Tidwell said Wednesday’s incident really wasn’t his department’s case, that his people were responding only to a request for assistance from Clinton police. As the sheriff was speaking about 2:30 p.m., he said it was his understanding the OHP tactical team was negotiating with him, trying to get him to submit. At 2:48 p.m. it was announced that he was in custody.

That was reportedly after authorities requested that his father be brought to the scene.

No shots were known or believed to have been fired.

The incident occurred on the second day of Paul Rinkel’s tenure as Clinton’s new police chief.