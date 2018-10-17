Spike seen in free flu shots given

Custer County Health Department regional administrator Brandie Combs said people appear to be taking advantage of the free flu shots being offered statewide this season, but it’s too soon to tell if it will help prevent a repeat of the record number of hospitalizations and deaths that occurred last year.

There were 4,835 hospitalizations and 291 deaths in Oklahoma during the 2017-2018 flu season. In response, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) announced it would offer flu shots at no cost this year starting Oct. 1.

“When you hear people talk and you see the news, people are already getting the flu,” said Combs. “But there’s definitely been a spike in the number of people coming in to get flu shots and we’re busy. That doesn’t account for all the people who may have gone to their doctor’s office for a shot, or to a pharmacy, however.”

She said the state doesn’t track how many flu shots are administered; health care providers are only required to report positive flu tests and any hospitalizations or deaths. The information is compiled into reports OSDH releases weekly throughout the season. This season’s first report came out last week and no hospitalizations have been reported yet.

Special events have been held in a few counties to encourage people to get to their local health department for one of the free shots. At a “drive-thru” event in Ardmore last week it was reported that around 300 people showed up for a flu shot there just within the first hour.

But Custer County is too short-staffed to hold a similar event here, said Combs. There are only two RNs county-wide, but there will soon be two more.

“There are no events planned right now in Custer County because we just don’t have the manpower,” said Combs. “But we’ll have two more nurses starting next week, and we’re going to see if we can put our heads together and do something at that point.

“The new nurses will be permanent, and of course they’ll need to be trained, but we’ll be back to somewhat normal staffing then. Within weeks we’ll be able to keep the clinics open during the lunch hour, and the Weatherford clinic will be open five days a week again.”

Current clinic hours are 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-5 p.m., Monday through Friday in Clinton and Monday through Thursday in Weatherford.

