School planning meeting set for Tuesday

Parents, educators and members of the Clinton community will have a chance to voice their opinions on what they believe the school district needs in an open public discussion scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Middle School.

This will be the first of what is planned to be many meetings to consider what projects would be worthy of a potential school bond issue. The meeting will serve as a way to let people voice their opinions on what locations and facilities a school bond could help improve.

“We want to know what the community wants us to do instead of someone just telling us what they’re going to do,” said school board member Kim Meacham.

“We want to get input from as many people as we possibly can at this first meeting to hear what their No. 1 priority is,” said school board member Luke Adams. “We’ve already had architects walk through each school to give their input, but what’s really going to matter is what the community wants.”

The results of Tuesday’s meeting are expected to be addressed in the March 26 Strategic Plan meeting.

When it is determined what should go on the prospective bond issue, a special election will be held later this year to determine if it succeeds or fails.

The previous school bond issue passed almost 10 years ago and included improvements at each of the school sites.