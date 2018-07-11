School board considering field turf

If the Clinton School Board gives its approval next week, the field at the Tornado Bowl could be covered with state-of-the-art artificial turf and a new video scoreboard installed by the time soccer season begins in the spring.

According to Clinton Superintendent of Schools Kevin Hime the project will be funded with money the district has been setting aside since 2013.

“Five years ago we had a CHS alumnus donate $100,000 to help us begin the process of coming up with enough money to turf the Tornado Bowl,” said Hime. “At that time we started setting money aside each year from the school’s building fund for the project. We are now in a position to complete the project without having to raise any taxes.”

The total cost of the turf project will be around $715,000. Installation could begin after the last home football game later this month.

At the time the Tornado Bowl was built, more than 50 years ago, it was designed to be used by the junior high and high school football teams only. Today it’s home to the seventh, eighth and ninth grade football teams, the varsity squad, and the Clinton boys and girls soccer teams.

“It isn’t just about football and soccer,” said Hime. “By having field turf it can also be used by the marching band. It will put us in a position to attract band contests, and state football and soccer championship games for smaller schools to Clinton.”

Adding field turf will also provide some cost savings for the school.

“It takes a lot of money to keep the field in top condition. People know the time and expense of keeping their own yard in shape during the summer. We have to do that for an entire football field that’s used year round.

“Things like fertilizing, mowing, watering and painting the stripes on the field quickly add up. Once the turf is installed those costs will go away.”

The school also received an additional donation to cover the cost of the new video scoreboard.

“On top of the traditional things on a scoreboard, fans at the games will be able to watch replays and game highlights at the game,” explained Hime.

“These two projects truly will make Clinton the envy of every school in the region, and will continue to make us the Hub City of sporting events.”

The school board is expected to vote on both the field turf and video scoreboard projects at the next regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the district’s administration office.

