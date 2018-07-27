Rodeo days festivities start today

A full slate of events is scheduled for this year’s Clinton Rodeo Days, including quite a few new events. The Clinton Rodeo takes place at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and the festivities kick off this evening with free hot dogs and drinks downtown, with music provided by a DJ in Bonebreak Park.

Chamber of Commerce president Julie Burden said between 30 to 40 horses and other livestock will be in the Clinton Rodeo Days Parade on Saturday, and prizes will be awarded at all of the day’s contests. Prizes will include bandanas and trophies, and all participants will be entitled to a free photograph at Blakeburn Studio from noon until 2 p.m.

Following is the schedule of events on Saturday:

7:30 a.m. — Downtown Clinton businesses will open for sidewalk sales.

9 a.m. until 3 p.m. — Wet slide. A 33-foot kids’ wet slide will be set up on Frisco Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets, and will remain up until festivities end that afternoon.

10 a.m. — Dog Costume Contest, Engleman Park. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Open to all dog breeds and dog owners.

11 a.m. — Clinton Rodeo Parade.

11:30 a.m. — Best Rodeo Clown, Engleman Park, kids only.

Noon — Cutest Cowboy and Cutest Cowgirl Contest, Engleman Park. Judging will be in the following four age groups: 0-11 months, 1-3 years, 4-7 years and 8-12 years.

Noon until 2:50 p.m. — Dunk Tank, Bonebreak Park. A list of volunteers including school coaches and administrators will get dunked and spend up to 20 minutes in the tank. Organizers said the event will be a “fun-raiser,” not a fundraiser.

12:30 — Pee Wee Rodeo, Bonebreak Park. Stick horse barrel racing, mechanical bull riding, and more. First 50 kids to sign up will receive a back number and a free cowboy hat. Following the kids’ rodeo, back numbers will be used in a scavenger hunt at downtown businesses.

1 p.m. — Trick roper, in front of Clinton Public Library. A trick roper will appear in the Rodeo Parade, and later be available to give more personal demonstrations and answer questions at the library.