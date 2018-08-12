Protest filed for school board post

Since Wednesday’s closing of the candidacy filing period for the Clinton Board of Education, there have been two developments in the races for Seat No. 3 and Seat No. 4.

In short, it includes one candidacy protest and one withdrawal.

In the race for Seat No. 4, in which Amy Hunter has challenged incumbent Dr. Floyd Simon Jr., Simon filed an official protest Friday to challenge her candidacy.

According to documentation filed at the Custer County Election Board, he bases his protest upon his claim that Hunter has a family member within the second degree who is employed by the school district and is therefore in violation of Title 70 Section 5-113 of the Oklahoma Statutes.

When contacted about the protest, Hunter said she did not want to make comment until she has had an opportunity to review the paperwork, but she was aware Simon intended to file a protest to her candidacy.

According to the people at the election board, going forward, Hunter was to be served a notice that a hearing will be held on the matter at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12 in the offices of the Secretary of the Custer County Election Board.

In the race for Seat No. 3 Gary Jones Jr., who filed earlier this week to run as a candidate for that seat on the Clinton Board of Education, has officially withdrawn his candidacy.

Candidates now in the race for Seat No. 3, the unexpired term of former board member Toby Anders, are former councilman Mustafa Sami and retired teacher Susanna Williams.

The reason for Jones’ withdrawal was unknown as of press time.

School board elections for Custer County school districts will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

There will be a primary for Weatherford Seat No. 4 and there will also be an election held on the April date for the Thomas-Fay-Custer City seat.

Those vying for the Weatherford spot are Sophia Big Goose, Dawn Keller and Carter Robinson. The Thomas race will include incumbent Adam J. McClain and Jared Baldwin.