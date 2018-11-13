Police chief, golf grounds keeper sought

City Manager Mark Skiles said Monday he’s seeking to replace not only one department head who’s been critical to Clinton’s success the past dozen years but two.

Everybody knows about the retirement of former police chief David Crabtree on Nov. 5, but Skiles said he’s also trying to find a replacement for Kelly Somner, groundskeeper at the Riverside Golf Course since July of 2000. He said Somner has told him he’ll be retiring Dec. 31 as golf course superintendent and groundskeeper, and hopes to return to his hometown area of Shawnee.

Addressing Crabtree’s replacement first, Skiles issued the following statement:

“The search continues. I’m very pleased with the number and quality of applicants we’ve received. Of course I’m not at liberty to say who they are, but I have had conversations with some. Meanwhile, the Clinton Police Department is fortunate to have someone with Mike Murley’s years of experience who has agreed to serve as interim police chief.

“I view a position opening as an opportunity to enhance and improve the department, and I think Chief Crabtree would agree with that. He did a commen-dable job while he was here and was fortunate to choose the day and time when he stepped aside.”

Concerning Somner’s replacement, Skiles said, “I am looking forward to publicly announcing the new groundskeeper for the Riverside Golf Course. Sometime ago Kelly Somner made me aware of his intentions to retire Dec. 31.

“Kelly is recognized statewide as one of the best in his profession, and the Clinton greens are comparable to or better than any other greens in the state. I never get told ‘your greens are better than ours’; it’s always ‘they’re better than any in the state.’

“Kelly Somner is a perfectionist. He’s not only one of the best groundskeepers; he’s done it with monetary constraints. He’s very cognizant that the city’s General Fund subsidizes the operations and equipment complement to an average of about $200,000-plus a year.”

