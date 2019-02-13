Old theater here could become B&B

Formerly a popular movie house, the old Redland Theater in downtown Clinton could become a combination events center and bed-and-breakfast stopover for tourists in the not-too-distant future.

Rock and Jamie Rodebush, who now own the property, announced their intended plans for it Tuesday morning at a meeting of the city’s Board of Adjustments. They appeared before the board as a prelude to asking the city’s Planning and Zoning Board to rezone it from commercial to residential. They’ll appear before that board next Tuesday.

They went first before the Board of Adjustments to seek a variance from the city’s requirement that a property occupy at least 22,000 square feet to be rezoned, which the old theater does not. The board approved the variance on a 3-0 vote, clearing the way for them to seek the blessing of the Planning and Zoning Board.

“Apparently their financier is requiring that it be zoned residential rather than commercial in order for them to do what they want to do,” City Clerk Lisa Anders had told the Clinton Daily News Monday.

The Rodebushes moved to Clinton two years ago from Ada with their three daughters. Rock is employed by Halliburton while Jamie is a real estate agent. Their daughters are Jolee, a sophomore at Clinton High School; Jaycee, a sixth-grader at Washington; and Rhylee, a third-grader at Southwest.

Plans are to convert the downstairs part of the theater, which is located in the 600 block of Frisco Avenue, primarily to an events center and the balcony to a bed-and-breakfast.

A small part of the downstairs facing Frisco may be converted to retail space.

The original stage will be kept as part of the events center.

“Our plan is to create a place for the community that will be something unique and bring people to Clinton and give them a place to stay,” said Jamie. “We also hope to work closely with other Clinton businesses.”

The old drop ceiling is being cleared out, exposing the original crown molding which will be refurbished. Brick walls will be kept but power-washed and repainted. A new central heat and air system also is planned.

Rock said the balcony will be converted to four rooms which he estimated could accommodate a total of eight to twelve guests.

Only three of the five members of the Board of Adjustments were at Tuesday’s meeting. With both Chairman David Mosburg and Vice-Chairman Matt Graybill absent, it was chaired by Brian Aneshansley. Kenneth Bragg made the motion to grant the Rodebushes their requested variance, and Patch McComas seconded. Aneshansley joined them in the 3-0 vote.

Another property owner, David Valerio, also appeared Tuesday before the Board of Adjustments. He was actually seeking three variances from the city code, and all were granted.

Valerio’s requests were for a residential property at 712 N. 19th St. where he would like to add on to an existing detached garage. However, he could not do so without the variances because the addition would make more than 30 percent of his lot be covered by buildings and it would make the garage cover more ground than the code allows for a detached structure.

The third requested variance dealt with the height of an already existing small fence. Building Inspector Toby Anders told the board the fence exceeds the city’s 3-foot limit for anything in front of a building. McComas asked how much the fence is over the limit; Anders told him it was six to eight inches.

The board voted to allow all three variances.

