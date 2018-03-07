No drugs yet indicated in killer’s body

Certain illegal drugs were not found in the blood of Tyler Scott Sloan after he allegedly killed his estranged wife, according to a laboratory analysis from the State Medical Examiner’s Office, but District Attorney Angela Marsee said the report really “does not tell us anything.” That’s because the tests that were listed in the report would not have detected certain other drugs.

The report indicated tests were performed on Sloan’s blood for amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, opiates, PCP, barbiturates, and benzodiazeprines. Of the tests for those drugs, the report said: “None detected.”

But it added, “The EIA Panel does not detect oxycodone, methadone, lorazepam or clonazepam.”

Sloan is suspected of killing his estranged wife, Ciara Dawn Sloan, on April 22 at their residence in Bessie. He then shot himself.

In fact, a separate report on Mrs. Sloan’s death states the following under “Circumstances of Death”:

“According to Investigator reports, the decedant was a 23-year-old woman who was found deceased by her father-in-law. Her estranged husband had called family to come to the home because ‘he had messed up really bad.’ Upon the father-in-law’s arrival to the residence, he found the decedent deceased on the bedroom floor. . . . A hammer and a crow bar were found in the kitchen sink with evidence of blood on them. As the father-in-law of the decedent tried talking to his son, he shot himself in the neck with a shotgun.”

The conclusion of Edana Stroberg, D.O., the medical examiner, is that Mrs. Sloan died of “blunt force head trauma.” Manner of death is listed as homicide.

Mrs. Marsee, the district attorney, said a final report has not been received on Mr. Sloan’s death. But a preliminary report listed it as a suicide. Consequently, no charges are anticipated at this time against anyone in connection with either death.

The preliminary report concerning Mr. Sloan’s death said it possibly resulted from a gunshot wound of the head and neck. It said the body showed an entrance gunshot wound to the anterior neck with underlying soot deposition. It said that “per imaging” there appeared to be multiple small pellets in the head and neck.

Sloan was 27 at the time of his death.