New owners acquire DARCO Square Shopping Center

The firm of Zerby Interest & Browning Brothers, LLC, has purchased the DARCO Square Shopping Center in Clinton from Darnell & Cook, LLC.

The center is located on the south side of Gary Boulevard between 14th and 15th streets.

The purchase includes the 31,320-square-foot strip center and the 1,260-square-foot building on the northwest corner of the property.

DARCO Square is currently occupied by Family Dollar Store, Rent-A-Center, NAPA, Security Finance, A&A Antiques, the offices of The Edge Church, and the Nail Salon Spa.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

The shopping center was originally built in the early 1960s to house S&D Drug #2, a grocery store, and other retail businesses.

The building on the northwest corner of the property was initially a full-service gas station that was later converted to a convenience store.

Zerby Interests is most noted for being the developer of Westgate Marketplace, located at I-40 and MacArthur in Oklahoma City that has more than 1 million square feet of retail space, and the Oak Grove Shopping Center at 122nd and N. MacArthur that has Sprouts as an anchor tenant.

The Browning Brothers include Clinton natives George and Jim Bob Browning. The pair got their start in the family lumber and hardware business here. They currently own and operate the Clinton Ace Home Center as well as 11 other Ace Centers throughout Oklahoma. Elk Supply, located in Clinton, serves as the parent company for their 12 Ace stores.

They are also involved in several retail development projects in other cities.

According to George Browning, they plan to gain input from, and work with existing tenants while modernizing the buildings. Early improvements include, upgrading utility services, enhancing the 28,700 square foot parking lot, and eventually making changes to the awning.

And for those wondering, they say the Clinton Ace Home Center will remain in its present location on the northwest corner of 15th and Gary Boulevard.

“We have enjoyed working with Mayor David Berrong and the City to get to this point,” said George Browning. “There are a lot of good things happening in Clinton and we look forward to being a part of the city’s growth.”



