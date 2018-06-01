Nevada duo suspected in crimes here

A couple from Carson City, Nev., who said they had been staying for a couple of weeks at a Clinton motel, have the distinction of being the first persons charged with felony crimes in Custer County during 2018.

The pair are Donald Morrow, 29, and Devonie Downs, 22. Morrow is charged with burglarizing the residence of Scott and Amy Crumley at 1312 Gholston Ave. in Clinton and stealing a 2011 Dodge Durango automobile from the Crumleys’ neighbor, William Scott Johnson, who lives two doors away at 1416 Gholston. Morrow is likewise charged with burglarizing an automobile owned by Jessica Mendiola that was parked at 712 S. Ninth St., also in Clinton.

Ms. Downs, identified as his girlfriend, is charged with knowingly concealing some of the property he allegedly stole.

In addition, both of them are facing misdemeanor drug charges and Downs with driving while her license was suspended or revoked.

All the crimes allegedly occurred Dec. 28. Both suspects were captured the next day.

Morrow was arrested at the Lucky Star Casino. Ms. Downs was arrested after she was stopped while driving an automobile pictured on video at a business in Weatherford where someone had tried to use one of Mrs. Crumley’s credit cards.

An affidavit written by Detective 1st Lt. Ron McLemore of the Clinton Police Department gives details of the charges against Morrow. It says that on Dec. 28 at 6:29 a.m. Officer Christian Blackstock was dispatched to the Crumley home where Mrs. Crumley told him she had been awakened by a noise and thought it was her children. But she said that when she got up, she found someone had broken into the house and stolen several items including an American Express credit card, her purse, and some gift cards. The credit card then was used that same day at Braum’s in Clinton.

A few minutes after the Crumley call, Officer Chris Cloninger was dispatched to the Johnson residence in reference to a stolen vehicle. Mr. Johnson said he had gone outside and started his 2009 Ford F-150 pickup, then left it running while he went back inside the house. A few minutes later he heard a noise and discovered someone had stolen the pickup.

Cloninger reviewed security video from the Johnson residence and said it showed a light-complexioned male wearing a hooded jacket getting in the pickup and driving off.

That same day Ms. Mendiola reported that someone had broken into her Dodge Durango on S. Ninth Street and stolen various items, including a DeWalt drill.

The next day, Dec. 29, it was learned that a female had tried using Mrs. Crumley’s credit card at a gas station in Weatherford. The female was driving a Chrysler four-door.

Later that day Trooper Steven Cornell stopped Downs while she was driving what appeared to be the same Chrysler. The arrest was made as she pulled into the Motel 6 parking lot in Clinton. Johnson’s vehicle had been recovered the day before at the same motel.

McLemore’s affidavit said some of the property stolen from the Crumley residence and the drill Ms. Mendiola reported being stolen from her vehicle were found in the Chrysler.

Trooper Jared Boese meanwhile went to the casino, found Morrow and arrested him for marijuana possession. He also was allegedly found to be in possession of some of the gift cards stolen from the Crumley home and was wearing a jacket very similar to the one worn by the suspect in the video during the theft of Johnson’s pickup.

Both the Nevada suspects were being held Friday in the Custer County Jail with bonds set at $50,000 apiece.