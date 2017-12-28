Murley cited Officer of Year for Clinton P.D.

Less than a month ago Capt. Mike Murley made the news for the kind of reason police officers don’t like. He was shot twice by someone he was trying to arrest.

Now he’s making the news for another kind of reason. The kind police do like. On Dec. 19 he was honored as the Clinton Police Department’s Officer of the Year for 2017.

The selection was made by the department’s Safety Committee and forwarded to Police Chief David Crabtree who endorsed it wholeheartedly.

“It’s well deserved,” said Crabtree. “In November Mike completed his 25th year with the department. He is well respected in the law enforcement community. He does an outstanding job, and he’s dedicated to this profession and this department.”

And despite those two bullets he took on Dec. 7, the chief and Murley’s fellow officers are looking forward to his return to duty soon.

“He’s doing well from the incident and in good spirits,” Crabtree said Wednesday. “He’s ready to come back to work, and we’re ready for him to come back.”

Murley was shot once in each arm with a .45-caliber handgun. One of the bullets passed through but the other one lodged in the area of his left bicep. Doctors removed it last Thursday, before he attended the department’s Christmas party that evening and received his Officer of the Year plaque. The presentation was made 12 days after he had been shot.

An affidavit written by Special Agent Trevor Ridgeway of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation indicates that just after he was shot Murley was more concerned about capturing the shooter than his own safety. The affidavit says the suspect shot through the windshield of Murley’s vehicle and one bullet tore through his jacket, just missing his torso. It says Murley exited the vehicle and returned fire.

Moments later fellow officer Chris Cloninger arrived on the scene. Ridgeway’s affidavit says the wounded Murley waved him to the south where the shooter had just run between houses and Cloninger followed, ordering him to the ground and taking him into custoday.

Along with Murley, who has served as head of the CPD’s Investigation Division since 2004, two other officers were honored at last week’s dinner. They were Shane Harrelson and Luis De La Torre, both promoted from sergeant to lieutenant in the department’s Patrol Division.

Harrelson joined the force in 2008 and De La Torre in 2009. Their promotions give the department its normal strength of three patrol lieutenants, Miguel Gonzales being the other.

As patrol lieutenants, the three of them will not only work the streets, they’ll also supervise their shifts, as Gonzales is already doing. In addition, the department has welcomed Christian Blackstock as a new fulltime officer after having him as a reservist. He’ll be leaving Jan. 18 to undergo 10 weeks of training at Oklahoma’s Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training Academy in Ada. Normally it’s 16 weeks, but Crabtree said Blackstock doesn’t have to go as long now because of his prior service as a reserve officer.

The chief said his department is down to 12 officers plus himself. Three of the officers, including Murley, are detectives and don’t ordinarily work the streets. The department’s current authorized strength is 15 plus the chief.

That number is down from 18 before budgetary problems forced reductions, he said.

“We’ll be looking next year to fill our patrol sergeant slots,” he added. “We’ll be testing and interviewing. A board will review and make recommendations.”

Born and raised at Granite, Murley graduated from high school there in 1986 and became a fulltime lawman three years later, starting as a policeman at Cordell. He also worked a year as the Washita County sheriff’s K-9 deputy before coming to Clinton.

He gives his wife, Kridea, much credit for his successful law enforcement career.

“I’ve been married to the same woman for over 20 years,” he said in an interview last year for a story on the start of his 25th year in the profession. “It’s been great to have her by my side all these years, especially being a police officer. We’ve also got three boys who are very good young men.”

Oldest son Dakota is following in his father’s footsteps and is a deputy sheriff in Payne County after graduating from Oklahoma State University.

Middle son Cooper is a junior at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. He’s studying law enforcement as well.

And Chase, the youngest, will be graduating from Arapaho-Butler High School at the end of this academic year.

All three boys have contributed to some fine athletic teams at A-B.