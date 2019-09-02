More charges filed against ex-trooper

Two more charges involving illicit sex with a Sweetwater High School student have been filed against former Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Cameron Gladd. Only this time the charges were filed in Pottawatomie County where the Sweetwater girls were participating in the 2018 regional track meet at Shawnee.

The girl named in both the new charges was the same one named in two of eight felony counts filed against Gladd last week in Beckham County. She was 18 years old and a senior at the time of the Pottawatomie infractions.

Gladd was 28 at the time and a science teacher at the Sweetwater schools, as well as a coach. As noted last week in a Clinton Daily News story about the filings in Beckham County, he is a former outstanding athlete at Clinton High School.

Both the new charges are forcible sodomy. Those filed last week were forcible oral sodomy and rape by instrumentation.

Special Agent Dannie Sanders of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation wrote the affidavit for the charges in Pottawatomie County, just as he did for those in Beckham County.

He wrote that the Sweetwater track team spent the night of April 27, 2018, at the Comfort Inn Hotel in Shawnee. He said the 18-year-old girl told him that during the night she went into Gladd’s room at his request and they performed oral sex on each other. Sanders said she told him that she returned to her room around 4 a.m. on April 28.

She also denied having normal sex with him because they didn’t have a condom. But she said she was sharing her room with two other girls including a 16-year-old. Sanders said the 16-year-old told him the 18-year-old had left sometime during the night and returned around 4 a.m. The agent said the 16-year-old also told him that the 18-year-old told her she had gone to Gladd’s room where he and she did have sex.

A spokesperson at the Pottawatomie County Jail said Friday morning the suspect was not in jail there.



