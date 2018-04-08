Marijuana issues top city agenda

Somewhat lengthy and certainly varied agendas await the Clinton City Council and its various trust authorities when they convene Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. for their initial meetings in August.

Medical marijuana will be center stage with action scheduled by the council on three proposed ordinances amending the City Code to bring it in line with a state question approved by voters in June legalizing the drug for medicinal purposes.

More mundane things on the council agenda are a request from the Beautification Committee to seek bids on roofs at McLain Rogers Park and a request by the Clinton Public Schools Foundation to close certain streets for an hour or so on Sept. 15 for that organization’s 5k run.

Topping off that part of the meeting will be what could be a lively discussion regarding fireworks in the City of Clinton. Police received numerous calls on that subject around July the Fourth this year.

Fairly routine matters will be taken up by three of the city’s trust authorities. The Public Works Authority will consider purchasing an interest in the Heard 3-16, J. Joe Smith 1-16, and Reynolds 2-16 gas wells from Guard Exploration Limited Partnership. Those are old non-producing wells near the city’s new water treatment plant that were considered earlier as possible disposal wells for refuse removed during the treatment process.

Kelly Somner, superintendent of the Riverside Golf Course, is asking the Recreational Authority to buy a new core harvester and truckster for the course. The old harvester has been used for 18 years.

Finally, the Solid Waste Authority will be asked to purchase a new pickup for its operations.

