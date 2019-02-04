Man target of child sex, porn charges

Clinton resident Christopher Thomas Bagley, now 25, was scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday in Sayre on Beckham County charges of soliciting sexual contact with a minor and producing, distributing, and/or possessing child pornography.

The charges were filed Jan. 17. The actions allegedly date back to October of 2017 when the girl involved was only 13 years old.

In an affidavit of probable cause an officer from the Beckham County Sheriff’s Office said the girl’s mother came to the S.O on Oct. 19, 2017, and said her daughter was receiving sexually explicit information. Officer Brandyce Hickey met with the girl six days later and was told that Bagley had initiated contact with her on Facebook. The girl said he told her he was 17 or 18 but later admitted to being 23.

She said he asked her to send pictures of herself, with those of a sexual nature explicitly requested. She said she did not send pictures of anything below her belt but did send one showing part of her breast.

Officer Hickey said attempts were made numerous times to contact Bagley then but were unsuccessful.

“Facebook records were initially unable to be attained due to the fact the juvenile had deleted the content and internal agency issues temporarily prevented the Beckham County Sheriff’s Office from obtaining records from Facebook,” the affidavit stated. On March 26, 2018, however, it said a search warrant was obtained for the defendant’s Facebook records.

Hickey said on May 3, 2018, the S.O. received 84,443 pages containing Facebook records of Bagley’s.

“Upon reviewing those records, I found conversations between Mr. Bagley and (the juvenile) which were sexual in nature,” the affidavit reads, and it includes one specific example where the defendant is quoted as asking the girl to “show daddy” parts of her body.

“These are the only recent nudes I took,” they quote her as responding.

The affidavit said Bagley also sent the girl multiple photos of male sex organs. He allegedly asked her for photos of her breast, and it said she sent him topless photographs.

When the charges were filed in January 2019, his address was listed as 309 S. Sixth St., Apartment 6, in Clinton.



