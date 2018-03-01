Man rescued from smoky garage fire

A Clinton man was reported Monday to be in Baptist Hospital at Oklahoma City recovering from smoke inhalation suffered in a fire Friday evening at his residence, 400 S. 13th St.

The victim was identified by a person at the home Monday as James Burns Sr.

Interim Fire Chief Brett Russell said the fire was confined to a detached garage. It occurred about 6:15 p.m. Friday.

The individual who answered the door Monday said Burns was not injured by the fire itself.

“We received a call from the Clinton Police Department of a structure fire with possible entrapment,” said Russell. “We sent engine 91 with three personnel and engine 2 with four personnel. One of our firemen also met the truck over there. He had heard somebody crying for help and kicked the door open and pulled the guy out. He and another fireman helped the ambulance crew with him while other fire fighters put out the fire.”

Russell said Calvin Baggett was the fire fighter who dragged the man out that had been calling for help. Troy Calvert assisted once Baggett got him out.

Other firemen did a quick search but found no one else in the structure.

Russell did not know the cause of the fire.

He said the garage sustained some charred framework but should be reparable.

“We got really lucky and the guys performed really well,” he said. “It was win-win for everybody.”

There were no automobiles in the garage. Russell thought it was probably being used as a workshop.

Besides Baggett and Calvert, fire fighters who responded were Forrest Valentine, Mark Switzer and Joe Williams.

“They got a good knockdown on the fire,” said Russell.