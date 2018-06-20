Man charged with meth attacks jailers

A man living in Weatherford who claimed to be God has been charged with two counts of assault and battery on a police officer for allegedly attacking two Custer County jailers, one of whom had recently had a hip replaced.

The suspect is Matthew Matheson, 32, whose record also includes various criminal and traffic charges in Woodward County.

His alleged attacks on jailers Aaron Rivers and Joshua Shaw occurred June 8 in the County Jail at Arapaho. His record shows he had been charged that same day with possession of a controlled dangerous substance. The CDS was methamphetamine, which is now a misdemeanor after Oklahoma voters made it so in 2017 if possessed in limited quantities.

Officer Aaron Rivers was the jailer who recently had his right hip replaced. An affidavit written by Capt. Jeff Maynard indicates the right side of Rivers’ lower back and his left knee also were hurt in the struggle with Matheson.

The two jailers were trying to get him back into a cell in the booking area of the jail when the fracas broke out. Matheson was eventually brought under control with the assistance of Deputy Sheriff Dan Brownfield.

In his jail incident report, Rivers wrote that he and Shaw had the suspect out of his cell trying to finish booking procedures and get him changed into jail clothes when he started yelling for them to call a deputy and the FBI so he could report a crime.

Rivers said Matheson began stating that he was God and death and that if they touched him they would die. When he would not cooperate, Rivers tried to get around him so he could get the jail’s taser from the administration area. The jailer said he had given Matheson several warnings that he would be tased if he didn’t comply with instructions.

While he was warning him, he said the inmate made an aggressive move toward him so he did deploy the taser, hitting him around the waist. Rivers said that when Matheson started pulling the probes out, he was tased again.

At that point the inmate allegedly jumped to his feet and charged both Rivers and Shaw. All three of them fell to the floor and the two jailers managed to hold Matheson down until Brownfield arrived, handcuffed him and helped them get him into the jail’s restraint chair. An ambulance was called to check on the inmate since that is jail policy when someone has been tased.

Maynard’s affidavit said that earlier Matheson had been rambling about a killer being on the loose and saying that he was God and death and if anyone touched him they would die from AIDS, the jail would burn down, and he would walk out a free man.

Officer Shaw said that while he and Rivers were tussling on the floor with the inmate, Matheson bit him on the right thumb but he was able to get it out of the suspect’s mouth before the skin was broken.

Weatherford police had made the arrest for which Matheson was in jail this time after his mother called them, stating that he had been making odd statements about being the lord of everyone. Patrolman Kendrick Johnson, who wrote the affidavit for the misdemeanor charge, said the mother advised that her son has mental health problems.

Johnson said that since 2005, Matheson – who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds – has had seven CDS charges.

He told the policeman he had come up with a formula to cure AIDS and was needing to sell his truck to get money for a patent on the formula. The truck he wanted to sell allegedly was not his.





