Man charged in brutal case outside Hydro

A Weatherford and/or Hydro man is facing three felony charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon, for allegedly mistreating his girlfriend and holding her captive.

The victim told a Caddo County sheriff’s officer the mistreatment included placing the barrel of a rifle in her mouth and pulling the trigger in front of her 4-year-old daughter. She said she heard it “click” and thought she was going to die but the gun did not go off.

Mitchell Scott Entz, 45, is the suspect. The incident occurred at 1002 Caddo County Road 1090 outside Hydro, but the charges list Entz’s address as 512 E. Kee in Weatherford.

Besides A&B with a deadly weapon, the suspect is charged with kidnapping and A&B with a dangerous weapon. That was a metal flashlight with which he allegedly beat the girlfriend about the head and body. The investigating officer’s affidavit said she reported that she was repeatedly struck with the flashlight and with a misshapen metal coat hanger, as well as a small chain, and the officer could see that the left side of her head was swollen out of proportion to the right.

Taken by a friend to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City, she was diagnosed with a concussion.

The kidnapping charge said victim Miya Zinser, whose age was not stated, was confined to the house on C.R. 1090 for two days against her will. When allowed to leave at 3 a.m. on Sept. 6, she was allegedly warned that if she “snitched” on her captor, he would kill her and her family.

Entz was arrested at 4 p.m. that day, also at the house on County Road 1090.

Undersheriff Spencer Davis of the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office had been notified of the incident that same day when his department was called by the Oklahoma City Police Department after Ms. Zinser showed up at St. Anthony’s Hospital. Another policeman, Adam Lynch, said she had a large amount of bruising.

Caddo County Deputy Chris Leal wrote the probable cause affidavit. He said he went to Oklahoma City and interviewed Ms. Zinser at the home of a friend following her release from the hospital.

Leal said she told him she had gone to Oklahoma City to see Entz on Sept. 5 because he was staying in a hotel there for work.

“She said Mitchell said he was not feeling well and he became angry when he believed she was not taking care of him as well as he thought she should have been,” said the affidavit. “She said he back-handed her in the face. He apologized to her later, then told her to come to Hydro to his residence.”

Leal wrote that Zinser told him she did.

“When they got to the residence (on C.R. 1090, she said Mitchell tore her keys off her shorts that she keeps them attached to,” the affidavit continued. “She said he also took her phone. She said this was to prevent her from leaving. She said he had done this once before. She said he slapped her again, but this time it was in front of her children.”

Then he apologized again, she told the deputy, and she forgave him again.

But the next day, according to her statement to Leal, Entz became angry again and began whipping her with a wire hanger.

The woman told the deputy that she grabbed at him, breaking his chain wallet off his pants, so he began beating her with the broken piece of chain. He also allegedly started hitting her with the metal flashlight, alternating between that and punching and slapping her in the face.

Then he allegedly grabbed a rifle with a scope on it, gave it to her and told her to kill herself.

“When she refused he took the rifle,” says the affidavit, “stuck it in her mouth and pulled the trigger.” She allegedly heard it click but no bullet exited the barrel.

At 3 a.m. on Sept. 6, Entz reportedly gave her keys and phone back to her and allowed her to leave, warning her he would kill her and her family if she told the authorities. Nevertheless, she said she drove to her friend’s house in Oklahoma City and they called police, who saw that she was transported to the hospital.

Deputy Leal said he saw bruises on her face, back, legs and arms, and felt the side of her head where Entz had supposedly hit her repeatedly with the flashlight. He also looked at her back, observing bruises which he said were six to eight inches long and three inches wide.

The rifle he had allegedly stuck in her mouth was found during execution of a search warrant back at the house near Hydro. So was “an extremely misshapen metal hanger” and a broken piece of chain.

Entz’s bond was set at $500,000 and he remained Wednesday in the Caddo County Jail at Anadarko.