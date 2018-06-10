Man allegedly confesses, but no crime found

Clinton police responded about 2:45 p.m. Thursday to a report of a man allegedly saying he may have hurt or killed someone with a knife, but as of late morning Friday no crime scene had been found.

Detective Sgt. Ray Hammans said the man was located and was being detained in case evidence of a crime is found, but he declined to release a name unless it is.

Hammans said police were called to the 400 block of N. Seventh Street by a woman who said the man had blood on his shirt and indicated to her he may have hurt or killed someone.

“We canvassed the area and found the gentleman in the back yard of her residence,” said the detective. “Two ladies’ names came up, but we located both of them and they weren’t hurt.

“We’re detaining him just to make sure we don’t find a crime scene. When we found him, he did not have any blood on him.

“We haven’t found anybody hurt or anything like that, and no crime scene. We’re just detaining him until we can be sure.”