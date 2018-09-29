Local shooting suspect arrested in OKC

Christopher Winston, the Oklahoma City teenager charged with shooting a New Mexico man during a celebration July 15 at Joe Baker Park in Clinton, was arrested Wednesday night by police in OKC.

Winston, who turned 19 two months after the shooting of 50-year-old James Kirkendoll of Albuquerque, was arrested on a warrant prepared by Clinton Police Detective Sgt. Ray Hammans. His bond previously had been set at $100,000.

Clinton Detective 1st Lt. Ron McLemore said Oklahoma City police picked Winston up without incident about 9 p.m. Wednesday at his mother’s house.

Sheriff Kenneth Tidwell said he would be brought back to Custer County as soon as his department has someone going to OKC. He wasn’t sure when that would be but figured it would be sometime in the next few days.

Winston faces a charge of assault and battery with means likely to produce death.

Kirkendoll suffered a life-threatening loss of blood when he tried to drive himself to the AllianceHealth Clinton hospital the morning he was shot in the back of his upper left leg. He told police the shooting occurred as he was walking away from a fight in which he had been involved with one other person. He said two other individuals, one of whom was apparently Winston, joined in against him and one pulled a gun, so he was leaving when he was shot.