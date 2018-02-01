Local retailers optimistic about 2018

Clinton business owners and managers were polled by the Clinton Daily News on their personal outlooks for the coming year. Ranging from cautiously to enthusiastically optimistic, all had positive attitudes concerning the New Year ahead and the future of local business.

A recurrent theme that ran through all the conversations, however, was the continued importance of buying locally to support the local economy.

Sabrina Willingham, Atwood’s Ranch and Home

“I do think people will be shopping more. Online retailers like Amazon have just been killing retail sales, but I can tell right now that things are picking up. We started getting busy right after Christmas and our sales have just been unreal this week.”

Ann Newcomb, Gift Gallery

“I see a lot of reasons to be optimistic about next year, for one thing because we have very loyal customers that have been coming here for 20-plus years. And I see many people making an intentional push to buy locally.

“A lot of people from out of town visit the store, who maybe stopped in Clinton to visit the Route 66 Museum. They’re very complimentary about Clinton and say how many neat stores we have here. And I’ve talked to many people come here for business, but when they discover how many neat stores we have they stay and shop.

“I also think it’s great there are so many young entrepreneurs around us now, starting new businesses downtown. That’s very encouraging.”

Kurt Geswender, Kluver’s Appliances & Furniture

“I’m optimistic about 2018. I don’t see huge growth, but I think things are getting better. We’ve had some good national news lately. I heard the other day there’s been something like a 17 percent growth in housing starts, and the stock market has grown almost 50 percent.

“I think that positive attitude has an effect on local economies. We’ve already seen it in the exceptional growth there was in Weatherford and Elk City last year. And that has to have an effect on us here.”David Berrong, Grand Rental Station

“For me personally, in 2017 my business showed signs of fundamentally picking up. And so has the Clinton economy,” said Berrong. “But it’s been what I would call anemic, in that sometimes it’s been like taking two steps forward and two steps back. But still, when you look at it compared to last year, things are much better.”

The mayor sees an overall optimism about the economy in the country, and he believes that attitude translates to local economies.

“I’m optimistic for the Clinton economy because the oil and gas play is moving closer to Custer County, and that will help strengthen the local economy here. But we’re living the reality of today and not four years ago. It’s important to be vigilant and proactive but keep a certain sense of reality.

“There are things that are beyond our control. But the things we do have control over are our positive attitude, working together as a community, and our commitment to purchasing locally.

Brad Winkler, TH Rogers Lumber Company

“Usually we’re dead between Thanksgiving and the end of the year, because 70 to 75 percent of our business is roofing. But this year we’ve been real busy.

“One thing I’m seeing is that the national economy is getting a little better. You hear all this gloom and doom, but I think things are better than people realize.

“What will help is if people just buy local. I’ve lived in Hobart for years, and unless it’s something I can buy either in Hobart, Arapaho or here, I don’t buy it. So maybe you’ll pay another $10 for a tire, or another 50 cents for a gallon of milk. Buying local is that important.”

Cheryl McCullers, Mulberry Bush Vintage Market

“I’m fortunate to have a lot of visitors that come here because they stopped at Route 66 Museum, or they were just traveling by on the interstate. They always want to know if there’s someplace to go eat here that isn’t the same fast food you can get in any other town. I think Clinton is becoming more alluring as a place to go shopping, because there’s something to be said for mom and pop stores and mom and pop restaurants.

“People who come in comment time and time again on the charm of downtown Clinton, because the businesses in so many other towns are boarded up. Here the shop windows are dressed nice, and people love the street parking.

“And it’s cool we have so many young people starting businesses here now. It’s not any one of us that makes it work. It’s all of us working together.”

Scott Campbell, S&D Drug Health Mart

“I’m optimistic because I’m feeling like we’ve bottomed out and now, we’re starting to see some improvements. We’re still not back to where we were five years ago, but I feel like we’re definitely moving in the right direction.”

Matt Meyerdirk, Ace Home Center

“I’ve noticed an increase in sales so I’m cautiously optimistic about the coming year. We’ve been making improvements in the store and I’m always optimistic we’re going to succeed.

“Winter is typically the slow season for home stores anyway, with things picking up when building season starts in the spring. This time of year we sell more things like snow shovels, gas cans and generators, and we’ll always try to help someone find anything they need.

“But in the spring is when we get contractors in, and plumbers, people buying building supplies. That’s when we’ll know.”

Cody File, Red Dirt Audio

“Things usually pick up for us right after Christmas anyway. Even if people go to Oklahoma City for a sale, they’ll start coming in the week after Christmas because they want to have whatever they bought installed. Then in spring, people want to get sound systems for their boats, things like that.

“Even though this wasn’t necessarily the best Christmas we’ve ever had, it’s definitely the best one we’ve had in a couple of years.”