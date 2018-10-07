Local man charged with two stabbings

Clinton resident Larry Edward Snider, 58, allegedly stabbed his wife three times in her right thigh when she tried to break up a fight between him and her son. The son was stabbed once in the chest.

Snider has been charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The weapon was a steak knife, the charges allege.

The incident occurred June 14 at the couple’s residence, 727 N. Fifth St. The victims were Sandra Snider, 45, and Josh Cook, 27.

They went to the police station to report the incident after taking care of their wounds themselves.

Detective Sgt. Ray Hammons said in an affidavit of probable cause that the victims met at the Police Department with Lt. Luis De La Torre. Mrs. Snider reported she was at home when her husband and her son got into a fight. She said that when she tried to break it up, her husband stabbed both her and her son. De La Torre said they showed him their wounds, and Mrs. Snider said the husband had taken both victims to her sister’s house where their wounds were bandaged.

The officer then spoke with the son, who said his mother had gotten between him and her husband. Once he realized she had been stabbed, Cook said he went after his step-father and punched him. He said that was when he was himself stabbed.

“Lieutenant De La Torre observed that Mr. Cook did have a stab wound in his chest that he had super-glued together himself,” the affidavit read.

Cook also told De La Torre that he had tried to get his mother to let him take her to the hospital but instead she had gotten into a vehicle with her husband.

De La Torre then contacted Mrs. Snider’s sister, Linda Chergosky, who confirmed that Snider had brought his wife to the sister’s house where her stab wounds were bandaged.

“Ms. Chergosky stated that Mr. Snider admitted to her he had stabbed her sister but it was an accident,” the affidavit concluded.

