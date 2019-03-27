Illegal arrested in murder of Hinton woman

\

Western Oklahomans are not immune to harm, and even death, at the hands of illegal immigrants.

The victim in a killing Thursday night in rural Canadian County was Paige Gomer, 28, of Hinton, a single mother of one. Sheriff Chris West said she was slain between 7 and 8 p.m. that evening southeast of Hinton at Highway 37 and Karnes Road, in the southwest corner of his county.

A press release from the sheriff’s office said Ms. Gomer was killed by Ramon Hector Martin Ontiveros, a 33-year-old citizen of Mexico. He was arrested by Hinton police and charged with first-degree murder.

The press release said he was arrested about 9 p.m. that evening after fleeing the scene of the shooting.

While being transported to the Canadian County Jail, he allegedly admitted firing the weapon which killed Ms. Gomer. Sheriff West said a detainer is in place from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Ontiveros is being held with no bond set.

Authorities early this week were still trying to determine if the suspect and the victim knew each other. Friends of the woman were quoted by one news medium as saying they did not recognize a mugshot of the accused.

Ms. Gomer is survived by a daughter.

“While we obtained an arrest warrant for a murder charge against Ontiveros, we are still actively involved in this investigation where an American citizen died at the hands of an illegal alien right here in Canadian County,” Sheriff West was quoted as saying in the press release issued by his department.

