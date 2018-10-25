If road rage exists, police advise caution

Motorists were urged Tuesday by Clinton Detective Capt. Mike Murley not to get out of their vehicles in case a stranger is upset with them.

Murley gave his advice after a woman said another driver tried to run her off the road at the west edge of town, then turned in front of her and stopped her. She told police that when she got out of her car, a stocky white male who appeared to be about 60 years old screamed at her, grabbed her by the arm and tried to take her to the ground. A woman who was with him was yelling at her as well, she said.

A third-party witness who saw what was happening confirmed that the man grabbed the woman by the arm and shook her.

Eventually the two yellers got back in their vehicle and drove north on 30th Street.

“I would urge anyone not to exit your vehicle in a case like that,” said Murley. “The safest thing is to pull over and let the other vehicle pass and if possible, contact authorities.”

He said if that can’t be done, try to defuse the situation but do not get out. “The safest thing is to remain in your vehicle,” he repeated. “Don’t get out, and do contact law enforcement.”

This incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Monday. The target of the yellers’ anger had two children with her.

She said she was eastbound on State Highway 73 coming into town when a brownish-orange four-wheel vehicle drove up behind her, then tried to run her off the road. She drove on about a mile toward Clinton and tried to turn onto S. 30th Street which leads to the AllianceHealth hospital. When she did, she said the other vehicle turned in front of her and stopped her.

That was when she got out and the couple in the brownish-orange car did as well. She said the man came at her screaming and grabbed her by the arm but she was able to get away, after which the other couple got back in their vehicle and sped off north on 30th.

“She provided us with a tag number, and the incident is under investigation,” Murley said Tuesday afternoon.