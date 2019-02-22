House on 13th condemned by council

The City of Clinton, which initiated a beautification program in October of 2017 at McLain Rogers Park, has expanded the effort to private property a block and a half north of the park.

At the recommendation of Code Enforcement Officer Toby Anders, the City Council condemned a small house at 605 S. 13th St. Tuesday night. The owners will have 30 days to bring it up to code or it will be demolished.

Owners of the house were listed on a report from Anders as William F. Cryer and/or Ninnie E. Cryer.

The house was one of four condemned by the council at its Nov. 20, 2018, meeting. At Tuesday’s session Anders said the porch is still loose, a door remains unsecured, and the windows are open. Apparently no one is living there at the present time.

Anders also showed a list of condemnation notices that he had tried to convey to the owner(s).

Following the November meeting, he said the Cryers’ granddaughter had called his office and he had informed her of what would need to be done to avoid final condemnation.

“At this time there has been no improvement inside,” he said Tuesday, showing photos of the exterior on a screen. He said he would recommend that the council proceed with condemnation, under which the owner would have 30 days to show progress in bringing the house up to code.

The granddaughter, Courtney Thompson, was present Tuesday. When Mayor David Berrong appeared ready for a condemnation motion, Councilman Jason Hulin asked, “Does she get an opportunity to speak?”

Berrong then asked her if she would like to address the council.

“My dad is still in the hospital,” she began, also stating that a daughter has been hospitalized too. She said it’s been hard to work on the property with the weather as bad as it’s been.

“Are you not living there?” asked Berrong.

“No,” she replied. “I was there last year.” She said the property belonged to her grandma and grandpa who had willed it to her mother and the mother’s brothers.

Councilman Bobby Stewart indicated he’d been checking on the house periodically.

“I have not seen anyone doing anything,” he said. “Those three months (since Nov. 20) have not all been bad weather.”

Stewart thought 90 days was ample time to have done something. He then made a motion to proceed with condemnation, and the vote was 5-0 to do so.

Anders said Wednesday Ms. Thompson will have 30 days to work on the house. If the time gets close and she needs more, he said she can always come back to the council and ask for more.

