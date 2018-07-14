Home health worker charged with forgery

Local resident Glenn Gasti-neau says someone has forged and cashed checks totaling over $9,000 on his account at First Bank & Trust in Clinton.

He suspects his home health provider, Cynthia Smith of Custer City, is responsible. She has been charged with two counts of first-degree for-gery for allegedly writing two checks which together totaled $4,800.

Ms. Smith, 53, was scheduled to make her first court appearance Friday. She was released Wednesday on $10,000 bond and called the courthouse to request a different court date because she had a doctor’s appointment at the time of her first scheduled court appearance; that’s when she was given the one on Friday.

Lt. Miguel Gonzales of the Clinton Police Department took the initial report from Gastineau on May 24. Detective Sgt. Ray Hammans followed up, talking with Ms. Smith on June 1.

Hammans says in an affidavit of probable cause that she admitted writing the two checks listed in the charge but does not know why she did it. She said she was sorry for what she had done.

The first check listed was for $1,500 and was written April 23. The second one was for $3,300 and was written May 3.

Gastineau told Gonzales he never gave Smith permission to write any checks on his account.