Historic howitzer gets new home

A new home has been found for the World War II-era howitzer that’s been guarding Clinton’s VFW post for many years. It will take a while before the artillery can be moved, but eventually it will be stationed at the Oklahoma Veterans Center at Clinton, said the center’s administrator, Brenda Jarrell.

“It’s a process, because it’s actually owned by the Department of Defense and it’s only on loan,” said Jarrell. “You have to make certain specifications per the Department of Defense, so we will have to meet all their requirements.

“But I went to the VFW to accept it and thank them for it, and now we’re all into the paperwork part of it.”

She doesn’t know how long the entire process of getting official approval from the Department of Defense will take and didn’t even want to venture a guess. But when the day finally comes there will be a public celebration.

“Nothing ever goes as quickly as I want it to, but it’s really a gracious gift that the VFW is doing for us. It’s going to take a crane to move it,” said Jarrell.

One of the requirements per the Department of Defense is a concrete pad. Because of its weight, the howitzer would sink into the ground otherwise. Jarrell said the concrete hasn’t been poured yet but the area where it will sit is marked off and the pad is planned.

It will be placed in front of the Veterans Center on the south side of the gate.

“Kind of like it’s guarding the gate,” Jarrell said. “It needs some repair work on it, of course, so we’re going to have it restored.

“But when it’s finally here we plan on having a ceremony when it’s done. It’s a big deal.”

