Hise will direct Clinton hospital as administrator

Landon Hise, chief executive officer of Cordell Memorial Hospital the last four years, will be the new administrator of the AllianceHealth Oklahoma hospital in Clinton.

Hise said Monday he will begin his duties here July 16. Chief Financial Officer Jay Johnson has been serving as acting administrator since the departure of Cameron Lewis several months ago.

The administrator-to-be said in his four years as chief of the Cordell hospital, its revenues increased 115 percent. He hopes to employ some of the same tactics here that were successful there.

“We recruited doctors and specialists,” he said, and that will be one of his goals here. Asked what kind, he said, “We’ll have to get there and see what all we need.”

Hise graduated from high school at Hooker in the Oklahoma Panhandle and earned a bachelor’s degree in health care administration from Columbia Southern University at Orange Beach, Ala.

He began his administrative career at Elkview Hospital in Hobart, serving as director of radiology and cardiac services from September of 2009 to May of 2014. After that he was briefly vice-president of Radiology Partners, a private company in Oklahoma City, before moving to Cordell.

For his work at Cordell, he has been honored by the Journal Record, an Oklahoma City business newspaper, with its Achievers Under 40 Award and was recently named one of Oklahoma’s most admired chief executive officers.

His goal at Clinton, he said, will be “to get the community behind us and make it the best hospital in western Oklahoma.”

Hise and his wife, Dana, are selling their house in Cordell and will be moving to Clinton as soon as possible. They have three children – a daughter, Ashli, 18, who will be starting college this fall at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, and two sons, Andon, 14, who’ll be a high school freshman this fall, and Landry, 7, who is still in elementary school.

Dana, who hails from Duke, nine miles west of Altus, is employed as an occupational therapy assistant for Forever Young Rehab of Yukon, working primarily in southwestern Oklahoma. “She does quite a bit of home health in Clinton,” said her husband.

“Western Oklahoma is our home, and we plan to keep it that way as long as we can,” he continued. “Most of my family is in the Elk City-Sayre area and at Hammon, and Dana’s is in Weatherford.”

For a while Hise ran not only the Cordell hospital but also the one at Sayre, after it reopened following a 14-month closure. “I never left the hospital at Cordell,” he said, adding that he eventually went back to fulltime there.

Recently he had announced a five-year plan to further renovate and redesign the Cordell hospital facilities and to add much-needed equipment if Washita County voters could be influenced to share the county’s sales tax with the hospital as was formerly the case.

Hise said he also started Oklahoma’s first tele-hospitalist program at CMH, with patients consulting via technology with the chief of staff at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. Asked if he planned to do that at Clinton as well, he replied, “Probably not to that extent. A program like that works well in more rural areas, but I’ll be working more with the staff in Clinton.”

