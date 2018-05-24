Graduates’ scholarship awards top $1 million

Fifty-two Clinton High School Class of 2018 graduates received scholarships this year, and heading the list of recipients was Parker Williams with a total award amount of $218,969.

Williams was co-valedictorian for his class with Bryler Atchley. He was also a recipient of the 2018 Academic All-State Award given by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, placing him among the state’s top 100 public high school seniors for the year.

Williams’ most notable scholarship offer came from Tulsa University for $116,000.

Landon Aneshansley followed close behind Williams in terms of offers received at $196,000. The largest two scholarships offered him were from University of Denver for $96,000 and one from Tulsa University for $88,000.

Three more CHS graduates receiving scholarship offers in excess of $50,000 were Gavin Knapp at $74,000, including a $52,000 offer from Oklahoma Baptist University; Teodora Rodriguez with a $72,000 scholarship from Houston Baptist University; and Tyson Anders at $65,500, which included a scholarship from Brevard College for $65,000.

Total scholarship awards for the Class of 2018 as a whole, according to CHS senior counselor Brenda Louthan, was $1,063,119.

Information provided for each student and their award total is as follows.

Parker Williams — Rotary, $500; Davis-McElmurry Trust, $1,000; Sue Price Endowment, $2,500; Oklahoma Bank Math Award, $300; Southwest Oklahoma All-Region Choir/Jimmy Zinn Scholarship, $250; Tulsa University School of Music Scholarship, $2,000; Tulsa University Scholarship, $116,000; Academic All-State Scholarship, $1,000; Kansas University Honor Scholarship, $6,000; Kansas University Scholarship, $75,436; Wichita State University Scholarship, $14,000; total $218,986.

Landon Aneshansley —Tulsa University, $88,000; OU, $10,000; University of Denver, $96,000; Davis-McElmurry Trust, $1,000; First Bank and Trust, $1,000; total $196,000.

Gavin Knapp — OBU, $52,000; OSU, $10,000; OU Award of Excellence, $12,000; total $74,000.

Teodora Rodriguez — Houston Baptist University, $72,000; total $72,000.

Tyson Anders — The Bank of West, $500; Brevard College, $65,000; total $65,500.

Kari Adams — University of Arkansas, $10,600 x 4 years; Davis-McElmurry Trust, $1,000; total $43,400.

Catherine Hensley — SWOSU Freshman Scholarship; $1,000; Davis-McElmurry Trust, $3,000; OU President’s Leadership, $2,750 x 4 years; Smith Family Scholarship, $20,000; total $35,000.

Alana Badillo — SWOSU University Scholar, $24,912; SWOSU Room Scholarship, $9,600; total $34,512.

Conor Wyer — UCO-PLC, $26,000; AMBUCS, $1,000; Tyrone Lewis Memorial Scholarship, $500; Davis-McElmurry Trust, $3,000; total $30,500.

Jacob Rivera — OBU, $12,000; First Sooner, $2,000; PCS-OU, $2,400; SWOSU Room Scholarship, $500; OU Club of Clinton, $2,000; OSU Academic Opportunity, $10,000; total $28,900.

Gustavo Guzman — Southern Nazarene University $26,695; M. Wright Services, $1,000; total $27,695.

Rosa Zapian — OSU Academic Opportunity, $10,000; UCO Freshman Distinction, $1,000; Aneshansley Foundation,$8,000; total $19,000.

Emma Hernandez — OSU Academic Opportunity, $10,000; Aneshansley Foundation, $8,000; total $18,000.

Caleigh Martinez — OSU Academic Opportunity, $10,000; SWOSU Music Performance, $4,000; SWOSU Marching Band, $1,750; WTC 13th Year Scholarship, $2,100; total $17,850.

Greyson Weedon — Interbank, $1,000; Smith Leadership Scholarship, $2,500; Davis-McElmurry Trust, $3,000; OSU Academic Excellence, $8,000; total $14,500.

Isaac Villanueva — Noon Lions, $500; OU Charles Engleman, $2,000; Sooner Society, $1,200; Rotary, $500; SWOSU Scholar, $4,704; OU Club of Clinton, $2,000; Ken Smalley Scholarship, $1,000; UCO Freshman Honors, $1,250 X 2; total $14,404.

Hope Sawatzky — Western Oklahoma Board of Realtors, $500; SWOSU Music Scholarship, $1,500; Ryder Maintenance Excellence, $8,000; Fred Friedrich Scholarship, $1,000; PEO, BR, $500; Junior Service League, $500; Davis-McElmurry Trust, $1,000; Interbank, $1,000; total $14,000.

Nydia Campbell — OU Sooner Society, $1,200; Dr. Floyd & Elise Simon Scholarship, $12,000; Southwest Playhouse, $500; total $13,700.

Nadia Wandrie — Rose State, $800; SNU, $9000; NEO A&M, $2300; OK Grocers, $500; Trinity Lutheran Bratfest Scholarship, $1,000; total $13,600.

Natalia Veloz-Leos — Davis-McElmurry Trust, $4,000; ESA, $500; Aneshansley Foundations, $8,000; total $12,500.

Bryler Atchley — SWOSU Distinguished Freshman, $6,272; Davis-McElmurry Trust, $3,000; First Bank And Trust Science Award, $1,000; total $10,272.

Cale Sawatzky — Creager/Goodwin History Award, $100; Davis-McElmurry Trust, $2,000; OSU Academic Excellence, $8,000; total $10,100.

Ariana Ramirez — Powell Scholarship, $4,000; Davis-McElmurry Trust, $4,000; total $8,000.

Tanner McMullin — SWOSU, $500; SWOSU Music, $7,500; total $8,000.

Hunter Ochrang — Rotary, $500; SWOSU Room Scholarship, $500; Brickner Scholarship, $2,000; Sewell Family Scholarship, $1,000; Davis-McElmurry Trust, $2,000; total $6,000.

Ben Esparza — Noon Lions, $500; SWOSU Freshman Scholarship, $1,000; Davis-McElmurry Trust, $4,000; total $5,500.

Logan Dodd — SWOSU Football, $4,000; SWOSU Room Scholarship, $500; total $4,500.

Caleb Blanchard — SWOSU Freshman Scholarship, $1,000; Davis-McElmurry Trust, $1,000; Oklahoma Bank and Trust, $1,000; The Bank of the West, $500; total $3,500.

Kaelynn Kitterle — Northeastern Green and White, $2,450; UCO Freshman Distinction, $1,000; total $3,450.

Jacob Staggs — Clinton Soccer Club, $500; Southwest Playhouse, $500; WTC 13th Year Scholarship, $2,100; total $3,100.

Jose Hernandez — Harris Scholarship, $1,000; Cornell Scholarship, $2,000; total $3,000.

Cooper Sperle — Junior Service League, $500; Davis-McElmurry Trust, $2,000; LifeTouch Leaders of Tomorrow, $500; total $3,000.

Deon Basler — Brickner Scholarship, $2,000; SWOSU Room Scholarship, $500; total $2,500.

Justin Eaton — WTC 13th Year Scholarship, $2,100; total $2,100.

Kiera Dodge — WTC 13th Year Scholarship, $2,100; total $2,100.

Ana Martinez — WTC 13th Year Scholarship, $2,100; total $2,100.

Alisa Esparza — WTC 13th Year Scholarship, $2,100; total $2,100.

Victor Orozco — WTC 13th Year Scholarship, $2,100; total $2,100.

Luciano Uribe — WTC 13th Year Scholarship, $2,100; total $2,100.

Luz De Los Santos — WTC 13th Year Scholarship, $2,100; total $2,100.

Hayley Thompson — SWOSU Room Scholarship, $500; Neparko Family Scholarship, $500; UCO Freshman Distinction, $1,000; total $2,000.

Sydney Butcher — Cornell Scholarship, $2,000; total $2,000.

Jackson Cornell — GPRMC, $500; McKinsey Ford, $1,000; total $1,500.

Zachary Fletcher — You Can Foundation, $1,000; total $1,000.

Jacob Pankratz — Freshman Scholarship, $1,000; total $1,000.

Luke Sewell — Sewell Family Scholarship, $1,000; total $1,000.

Alivia Nelson — Ranger Preview, $600; total $600.

Roy Ramos — Ranger Preview, $600; total $600.

Teresa Tran — PEO, EV, $500; total $500.

Katy Eddy — SWOSU Room Scholarship, $500; total $500.

Nikki Ray — Western Oklahoma State, $250 per semester; total $250.