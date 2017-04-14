Four charged in Weatherford knife battle

Michael Price, 32, was stabbed in his lower leg, his upper leg, his back and both arms, and received cuts on the top and back portions of his head.

Jimmy Dudgeon, 38, was stabbed twice in the right shoulder and twice in the back.

Carey Dudgeon, 65, was stabbed twice in the left thigh.

Those are allegations drawn from an affidavit written by Weatherford Police Detective Matt Bartel about a bloody knife fight which occurred Feb. 18 at Price’s residence, a trailer house at 309 Reed Rd. in Weatherford.

The lengthy affidavit supports charges of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon that have been filed against both Dudgeons and two alleged female accomplices, Leslie Ann Doshier, 37, and Chara Dannelle Lewis, 40, even though neither of the women wielded a weapon except when Ms. Lewis handed the Worcestershire bottle to Jimmy Dudgeon.

Ms. Doshier, who was living with victim Michael Price at the time of the fight in the trailer house where it occurred but not getting along with him, apparently was charged in part because she closed window shades so he could not receive help while he was tied up with a phone cord and knifed.

Bartel’s affidavit also says neither of the women tried to get help or call authorities during the fight.

One of three other names Ms. Lewis apparently has used in the past is Chara Dannelle Dudgeon.

Her current address was listed in the charges as Hydro and the two Dudgeons as residing in Bessie, but at separate locations.

The defendants are all charged with “acting together and conjointly.”

All four were charged after Price, the victim, gave Bartel a video March 13 which Police Chief Louis Flowers said corroborated some of the things investigators had been told about the fight.

When police first reported the stabbings, they said one victim was flown by Air Evac to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City but was out of the hospital two days later. They said the other two apparently sought medical help on their own and were also transferred to Oklahoma City.

Police became aware of the incident when Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Aaron Hunter spotted a male in the intersection of N. Seventh and W. Davis streets at 1:09 a.m. Feb. 18. Weatherford Police Sgt. Justin Bushong was dispatched to the location.

The male had blood on his face and clothing, and his hands were tied together behind his back. Subsequently identified as Michael Price, he told the two officers he had been stabbed by Carey and Jimmy Dudgeon at his residence, 309 Reed Rd.

Price said another individual, Trey Lee, had come to his house and helped him get out.

By then Trooper Trenton Keasler was also on the scene. He said he had stopped Jimmy Dudgeon earlier that night and Dudgeon had a knife then.

Lee told the officers he had received a call from Price asking him to come to 309 Reed Rd. He said he went to the west door of the trailer but no one would let him in. He allegedly heard Price say, “Get in here, they are stabbing me up.”

He said he entered and both Dudgeons were holding knives. He also said Jimmy was on top of Price, who was zip-tied and bleeding in the hallway. The other three defendants were present as well, said Lee.

Ms. Lewis was interviewed at some point by Bartel. She told him she had gone there to be with Ms. Doshier because Price was being abusive to her and had threatened to kill her, as she said he had threatened to do on other occasions.

Lewis indicated Price was the first one to use a knife.

Bartel also interviewed Doshier. She told him she and Price had been in a 10-year boyfriend-girlfriend relationship but they’d been fighting a lot since he got out of prison. She said he had punched her in the face before and threatened numerous times to kill her. That night, she said, she had told him she was leaving him and he’d shoved her down. After the Dudgeons arrived to rescue her, she said Price stabbed both of them.

Carey Dudgeon, the older of the two, said he and Jimmy were at home in Bessie when they received a message from one of the women that Price was beating Leslie (Doshier). Carey Dudgeon said when they entered Price had her in a choke hold but turned her loose, pulled a knife and started swinging it. Carey said Jimmy Dudgeon put Price in a headlock but was stabbed four times. Carey said he went to help Jimmy but was stabbed twice himself, in his left thigh.

Finally, continued the older Dudgeon, Price went to the floor, and that’s when they tied him up with a phone cord. He said he did not remember stabbing Price.

Bartel wrote that the video which Price turned over to him March 13 showed Price and Ms. Doshier in a bedroom talking and not being physical. The detective said it shows Doshier walking out, past both Dudgeons, after which Jimmy approached Price, hit him in the face with his fist, and put him in a headlock. Carey Dudgeon allegedly approached and began hitting and kicking Price, who retaliated by stabbing Dudgeon twice in the left leg. Dudgeon then allegedly can be seen hitting Price five times as the fight goes off camera.

Bonds for each of the four defendants were set by Associate District Judge Jill Weedon at $10,000 apiece during their arraignments.

