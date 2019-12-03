Foundation approves spring grants

Last week the Clinton Public School Foundation awarded $13,945.54 worth of spring grants to Clinton educators.

The charitable foundation, not to be confused with the school board or the school system itself, started making presentations at the respective school sites last week and wrapped up announcements Monday.

“There were some innovative ideas presented to the board of trustees,” said Erin Adams, executive director of the Clinton Public School Foundation. “All of the proposals were at least partially funded. It was nice to be able to grant four at the high school level because in the past the younger grades had taken advantage of the opportunities.

“The board was impressed with ideas and this was a good time for teachers to author grants related to professional development.”

Here is the list of foundation approved grants for each school:

Nance Elementary

• “If You Give a Child a Book,” authored by Shelby Ray, $1,910

First grade students will do an in-depth study of the works of Oklahoma author Tammi Sauer. They will also get to see Sauer speak in April at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

• “Get Your Teach on Conference,” authored by Jessica Cox and Natasha Jefferson, $950

These first grade teachers will attend a professional development conference in Texas this summer.

• “We Can Build It,” authored by Natasha Jefferson, $96.62

Manipulatives for students will be purchased for this first grade classroom to use with math and STEM activities.

Southwest Elementary

• “Get Your Teach on Conference,” authored by April Aston, Blaire Wall, Aide Flores and Gabrielle Paul, $1,900

These second and fourth grade teachers will attend a professional development conference in Texas this summer.

• “Sequoyah Author Skype,” authored by Christy Stephens, $347.42

Third and fourth grade students will have Skype sessions with Sequoyah Award nominated author Kristin O’Donnell Tubb. They will learn about writing techniques from these professional Skype lessons and then apply those skills in their own creative writing projects.

• “Data Driven,” $71.50, authored by Kenzie Gifford and Allison Watson, $71.50

Two second grade classrooms will be equipped with reusable data tracking folders. These folders will help students take more responsibility on working to reach mastery goals.

Washington Elementary

• “Home Library,” authored by Gene Ray, $4,000

Fifth and sixth grade students will be given a chance to pick out two books each to take home and keep over the summer. The program is meant to encourage at-home reading and enable students to build their own library.

Clinton High School

• “A Night of Sweet Drama,” authored by Melissa McSpadden, $750

In an effort to expand the high school drama department, a dessert theatre will be held during CHS Night of the Arts in April.

• “Professional Development,” authored by Krista Steiner and Alexia Frans, $740

These teachers will attend the national Spanish Teacher’s Convention this summer.

• “Acetate Self-Portrait,” authored by Brandi Wilson, $2,300

2-Diminsional Art students will complete self-portraits that include clear acetate and other sculpting materials.

• “iFly STEAM Field Trip,” authored by Brittany Miller, $880

Honors English III students will take a field trip to iFly in Oklahoma City. The students will also study a book prior to the trip related to flying and fantasy.













