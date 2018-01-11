Foss man charged with kidnapping his wife

Sabu Beltran, 25, of Foss, has been charged with kidnapping his wife and committing domestic assault and battery against her early Saturday morning at the Motel 6 in Clinton.

Detective Capt. Mike Murley said three officers were dispatched at 1 a.m. to the motel, located at 2247 Gary Blvd.

When they arrived, Murley said a man standing outside one of the second-floor rooms pointed to Room 122 on the ground floor as the one they needed to check. They proceeded there but heard no noises and saw no lights on, so they began knocking on the door. When no one responded, they contacted the manager and told him they would like to check on the welfare of someone in the room. He said he would appreciate that and handed them a room key.

As they opened the door, it slammed back shut, said Murley, whereupon the officers could hear a female screaming inside. They entered and found Beltran sitting on a bed. They also met his wife, Kayden, who was upset and crying.

Murley said she had visible bruising, swelling and bleeding of the face, as well as a bruise and blood on her upper right shoulder and a small laceration to her throat.

She said all her injuries had been inflicted by her husband – that he had assaulted her in the room and prevented her from leaving, and had also threatened to kill her.

Earlier, she indicated, he had pushed her against the side of a car and had kneed her in her right hip before dragging her back inside the motel room.

Murley said Beltran was arrested, handcuffed and taken to jail.

The detective said it appeared no weapons were used other than the assailant’s hands and feet.

Both parties involved were 25 years old.

Officers who responded were Lt. Shane Harrelson, Bill Gerstenkorn and Peter Porcher.

Other criminal activity recently in Clinton has included:

• The burglary of a recreational vehicle at the Econo Lodge, 1314 Neptune Dr., just south of Interstate 40. It too was reported shortly after midnight, but on Thursday morning.

Angela Montano reported that three subjects in a small red car had broken into the trailer and were headed south on Neptune.

Murley said responding officers went to the motel’s east parking lot where they found a window broken out of a fifth-wheel trailer. Later they determined the owner to be Larry Schwartz, 72, of Las Vegas, Nev. He showed them damage inside the trailer which appeared to have been caused when the intruders tried to steal a television set.

Items Schwartz listed as missing were a white laptop computer valued at $1,400 and a TV sound bar worth $50.

In addition to the window that was broken out, Murley said a TV mount was damaged.

Officers met with the two people who had reported the break-in, and they said the vehicle the miscreants were in was possibly a red Mitsubishi.

One of the victims described the intruders as a white female possibly 18 to 20 years old and two male subjects for whom she was unable to give a good description.

That report was taken by Lt. Luis De La Torre.

• Passage of a counterfeit $100 bill at Olympic Gold Gymnastics, on S. 14th Street just a block from Neptune and a short distance south of the motel where the RV had been damaged. Sherrel Johnston of Olympic Gold said she saw the bill in the cash register and it didn’t look right. Murley said a closer examination revealed Chinese markings on it.

“Ms. Johnston didn’t know who might have given it or how long she’d had it,” said the detective.

• Burglary of an outside shed at the Saber Apartments on S. 20th Street.

Murley said a green and silver miter saw valued at $100 was missing when Manager Jody Rose checked the shed about 9 a.m. Wednesday. She said the shed had been locked but the door was wide open when she checked it.





