Festival of Lights set for Tuesday

The 2018 holiday season kicks off on Tuesday when the Clinton Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Festival of Lights Parade and Chocolate Festival. Downtown stores will stay open late that evening, a DJ will play Christmas carols for revelers, and the festive atmosphere will be complete with Christmas carolers visiting stores to help shoppers get into the holiday spirit.

The Chocolate Festival added a few years ago continues to grow in popularity. Chamber president Julie Burden said tickets sold out last year so they’re making more available for the 2018 festival. For only $5, ticket-holders are entitled to free samples of homemade chocolate delicacies at participating Clinton businesses. Tasters can stop by the Pepsi Event Center to vote for their favorites, and the winning business will be given a trophy and bragging rights for the year.

The Chamber also will hold its annual silent auction from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Pepsi Event Center, featuring items donated by Clinton businesses. Proceeds from the fundraiser help pay for Chamber-sponsored events such as the Festival of Lights Parade.

Blakeburn Studios is once again offering pictures with Santa from 4-8 p.m., and the Grinch will be available for photos at the Mulberry Bush Antique Mall.

Frisco Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic that evening for the safety of all.

Chocolate Festival

Various locations

11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Clinton businesses participating in this event are designated “Chocolate Stops.” Tickets can be purchased from the Chamber of Commerce office at the Frisco Center or from any participating business.

A $5 ticket entitles the holder to visit any or all of the stops where they can sample unique, homemade chocolate delicacies. The businesses have fun trying to outdo one another, which adds to the fun for ticket-holders.

The list of participants this year includes Prairie Sunshine; Farmers Insurance: Misty Gossen Agency; H & R Block; Farmers Insurance: Valerie Miller; Kluver’s Appliances & Home Furnishings; Clinton Public Library; First Christian Church at Chi Alpha House; Dupree’s Flowers, Gifts & Interiors; Dottie’s Bridal & Formal Wear; Place of Grace; The Mulberry Bush Antique Mall; Thriftology; Beau Lee’s Men’s Apparel; Mane Street Lion’s Den; PECart Gallery; and Pink Zebra.

Route 66 Museum Open House

1-3 p.m.

The museum will hold its annual Christmas open house as it does each year in conjunction with the Festival of Lights celebration. To show its appreciation to the Clinton community for its continued support, admission to the museum is free during the event and light refreshments will be served.

Weather permitting, Route 66 Museum will also enter one of its iconic classic cars into that evening’s parade.

Festival of Lights Parade

Downtown Clinton

6:30 p.m.

The highlight of the holiday festivities on Tuesday will be the Festival of Lights Parade. Decorated floats compete for cash prizes to see who can spread the most Christmas cheer. Winners are announced immediately following the parade.

Burden said parade entries will be accepted until 5 p.m. Monday. Entry forms can be obtained by phoning the Chamber office at (580) 323-2222, or by emailing office@clintonok.org.