Ex-Clintonite caught after prison escape

A former Clinton resident who once told a police officer here he must not care about either his life or his family’s life is one of four escapees from the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite who have now been recaptured.

Chad Adams, 32, was living here when he made the veiled threat against Police Officer Ray Hammans and his family. He had made other threats against Hammans, who captured him Sept. 2, 2012, in the 1600 block of Wells Avenue for stealing a digital camera while he was already on probation for other crimes.

Adams and three other inmates walked away Wednesday morning from the Granite reformatory. Two were captured shortly afterwards, but Adams and Jody Elmore, serving a three-year sentence out of McIntosh County, weren’t caught until later.

Convicted twice on charges out of Custer County that involved five different felonies, Adams was actually serving a seven-year sentence from Pottawatomie County when he and the three other convicts escaped.

All his charges here were brought by the Clinton Police Department in 2012. He was first convicted of second-degree burglary and knowingly concealing stolen property in early 2012 and later that year was convicted again of knowingly concealing stolen property plus assault on a police officer and threatening to perform an act of violence. The act of violence was a threat to kill Brett Asbury of Clinton, who was the husband of the woman whose camera he had stolen.

An act of probable cause written by Hammans in 2012 said he met the night of Sept. 2 about 8:30 p.m. with the victim about someone going through her vehicle and stealing her digital camera. He also spoke with a female neighbor who evidently knew Adams and said she had just seen him throw a camera over her fence that matched the description of the one reported stolen.

At 11:38 that night, Hammans saw Adams running into an alley in the 1700 block of Wells Avenue. He then found the suspect in a back yard at 1611 Littel Ave. Hammans said he asked him if he lived there and he said no, he was lost. It was later determined that he lived next door.

Hammans arrested him and took him to jail. The officer said he made threats while being taken to jail including telling him he must not care about his life or his family’s life, then said “bye bye.”

A Department of Corrections press release said Adams and Elmore were recaptured “in a rural area of Jackson County,” of which Altus is the county seat. It’s also south of Granite, where the prison from which they had escaped is located.

Court documents indicate Adams had an address in Seminole when a motion to revoke his suspended sentences from Custer County was filed in 2013.